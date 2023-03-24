In the past two weeks alone, I’ve witnessed some of my favorite moments in sports: Buzzer beaters and walk-offs.
Non-sports readers are probably going, “Huh?”
But sports fans know exactly what I mean — and their pulses already are pounding just thinking about those terms.
College basketball ushered in another episode of “March Madness” — only one of the greatest sporting events in the history of ever. We filled out brackets, acting as if we had any idea what a Fairleigh Dickinson was. (Ain’t that a motorcycle?) Or a Furman.
Those of us smart enough not to bet on sports probably celebrated the Cinderella stories — tiny schools like the above-mentioned Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson, who as a lowly 16th seed toppled mighty No. 1 seed Purdue. Bracket-busting chaos, I tell ya.
But those upsets aren’t the only thrills of watching. Nope. That honor goes to buzzer beaters, and it doesn’t matter who hits ’em. Seeing a ball hanging in mid-air seemingly forever as every human watching — the players, the fans and the TV crowd — holds his or her collective breath is the very definition of suspense. When the ball drops through the net right before the red light flashes or the buzzer sounds, the winning team goes nuts on the court. The shot-maker might run around the entire arena, maybe pull off a jersey, jump on a table and wave the jersey over his or her head.
Bedlam, I tell ya.
As for walk-offs? Holy moly. I’ve been on the field for four of those in the past two weeks.
What’s a walk-off, my non-sports friends may ask?
It’s an excuse for seemingly sane people to go insane, I’d reply.
Officially, it’s when the home team in softball or baseball scores the go-ahead (and winning) run in the bottom of the last inning. As soon as the runner’s cleats hit the plate, it’s “Game Ovah!”
I was there when my Lady Roadrunner softball team beat an opponent in walk-off style. The girls went nuts. They kinda scared me, to be honest. Buncha weirdos.
Then, on Wednesday, I witnessed true insanity on a baseball diamond, as my Roadrunners won both games of a doubleheader in walk-off fashion. Both games were slugfests. Heck, my guys trailed by seven runs heading into their last at-bat in the first game.
I’d have been happy with the one walk-off, especially since my team scored eight runs in their final at-bat. But no, they weren’t finished with the crazy stuff. Danged if the guys didn’t rally again in the second game, winning that one 19-18. Our guy hit one of those “Little League” grand slams to win the game. Hit a legit, bases-clearing double and came sliding across with the winning run after an error.
And the whole place just exploded. We’re talking water bottle showers, some kind of crazy dancing and everyone acting as if nothing else mattered at that moment. Nothing but feeling good and celebrating.
Now, the reason for all this rambling: I’m jealous.
Yeah, I know. Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, but I’m pretty sure whoever tagged that one as a bad thing never watched a buzzer beater or walk-off.
Since I’m far, far past any chance of participating in any athletic event with the possibility of beating a buzzer or any kind of off-walking, and I lack the rhythm for any dancing, I’m left to ponder a big question.
Why can’t all of us have our own versions of those thrilling moments?
For example, a few days ago, I was working on a hard deadline for a project, and I was really having to grind my way through it. The closer it got to the deadline, the more I had to bear down and focus.
When I hit “send” on my computer, I happened to notice I’d beaten the deadline by mere moments.
Buzzer beater for sure, right?
Why didn’t I think of it that way then? Man, I’d have gone running all around my living room, maybe tearing off my jersey, maybe climbing a coffee table and waving said jersey around my head (and causing my wife to call the cops on me … again).
I missed my chance, didn’t I?
Think of the moms out there piled up and overwhelmed with stuff. I mean, they’re down hard in the bottom of the ninth, and it ain’t looking good for the home team.
Then, miraculously, she fights her way through the mess, and before she realizes it, she’s rallied for the win.
Why shouldn’t she get to run screaming through the house, spraying a water bottle everywhere in celebration? Same goes for the dads out their fighting their way through hard days, wondering if they’re gonna make it. When they do, they should have their own walk-off dance — rhythm optional.
Y’all. We may be onto something here.
Our days get hard enough at times, and we’re not always on the winning side when one of them ends. Plenty of times, we’re the team watching our rivals doing the celebrating. We take our share of booty beatings.
Therefore, I decree (sounds official now, doesn’t it?) that any of us who manage to beat the odds, to rally in the face of adversity, to just earn a rare win every once in a while, deserve to celebrate our wins, however small the rest of the world may think them.
Consider it decreed.
We all deserve to beat our buzzers and walk our walks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.