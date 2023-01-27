Oh, no. Not this time (I tell myself). Too many times I’ve been gotten, and I ain’t forgotten.
I’ve learned (or should have learned) long ago not to book a seat on the ol’ hype train when it comes to sports. That sucker is long on hopes and short on rails, if you know what I mean.
Long gone — supposedly — are the days when I allowed words to seduce me as if I were still a pimply-faced kid with high hopes on his first date. “We’re going all the way!”
Sure we are.
I should know better but I still react the same way in the beginning of every season. After all, most of us love the idea of a little hope. Nothing wrong with dreaming big, right? Hey, we don’t just follow our teams ’cause we think their uniforms are pretty. We’re looking for some bragging rights in the form of championship trophies or rings. It’s exactly why, no matter at what level, as soon as a season’s ready to kickoff/tipoff/throw a first pitch, we’re breathless with anticipation.
For example, go all the way back to the summer, when football teams were gathering in their camps in preparation for the upcoming seasons. Every fan locked into his or her favorite team, just gleaning the rosters, interviews and highlights for some kind of sign beckoning us to take another jump on the hype train.
It happened with college football. There were bold prognostications, ego-pumping press conferences and head-inflating magazine covers, especially for a few teams right here in the Lone Star state. We heard all about top recruiting classes, the big transfers, the “reasons” our teams were gonna kick booty. The trash talking commenced, heightened here in Texas by one coach calling out another big-name coach.
Oooh, boy. We were ready to see the season unfold.
It unfolded, but the teams folded — especially the team with the biggest trash talker and magazine hogger. All that talk, all the speed building up the train — all for a losing season in which the team didn’t even qualify for the Crispy Crunchy Tater Chip Bowl in Bubbaloosa, Idaho.
I happen to have a family attachment to that particular team, so their failures hurt.
Just not as much as if I’d been riding headlong on the train. For once, I held back.
Even my very favorite college football team came so close to sucking me into the boiler of the ol’ hype locomotive. My Tennessee Vols achieved a No. 1 ranking for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century. I had me some “Rocky Top” times on Saturdays.
I read and heard all the hype — Vols fans just knew this would be a national title year — but I couldn’t bring myself to dive in headfirst no matter how awesome the destination looked.
Why not? Why deny myself the joy of a big dream?
Read on.
Pro football? By golly, if you’d listened to all the hype surrounding my beloved Cowboys in August, you’d have been heading out to the jeweler’s to size up your commemorative Super Bowl ring. The owner pulled out his best sales job — or dusted it off, rather, since he’s been singing the same tune for years — and had us all fighting for our places on the train.
Well, not all of us. Old age and years of disappointments taught me to hang back on the loading platform while others duked it out for prime seating. Instead of flying headlong atop the speeding locomotive, I took my sweet time observing the weekly progress and those typical ups and downs.
All the way to the end, where I hopped on board and became part the train wreckage stemming from a soul-crushing, season-ending loss.
Sure, I was disappointed in all my teams’ shortcomings. Of course I wanted to see my ’Boyz and my Vols achieve their ultimate goals.
But it only took me a few dozen years to realize I was the coyote chasing the roadrunner, and that accursed bird was painting fake tunnel entrances into the side of a mountain — and my hype train was slamming into that sucker every time.
How many times is a guy gonna bang his head against a wall before he realizes life is a lot better without all those headaches? Sometimes I can stop myself, but not always. The train will always be a master of temptation.
Within mere hours of the season-ending losses, teams and fans already were loading up all the season’s positives to use as ammunition for the immediate “Wait’ll next year!” mantra. All the “If we’ll just do this, that will happen” analyses so familiar to those of us who have loved and lost.
All the “I’ve just gotta…” platitudes we hear as if the CD won’t stop skipping.
Lord, there’s always plenty of hope-building, isn’t there?
Now, just a few days past the end of one season, I’m already hearing lots of buzz about my favorite baseball teams. Man, my Braves are gonna roll this year and win their second World Series in the past two years. If they don’t, the Astros will, so I can’t lose.
All aboard the hype train, y’all.
We’re either gonna climb that mountain or slam right into it.
Just don’t make me ride it all by myself.
