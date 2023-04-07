I learned my lesson regarding trash talking way back as a 13-year-old in Pony League baseball. A kid I didn’t particularly like played on an opposing team, and he’d talked some smack to my teammates and me throughout a game. Normally, I never would have responded, but I let the guy get under my skin, so when he struck out later in the game, I made sure to let him hear about it. I didn’t know any cool hand gestures like we have in today’s sports. I just pointed and laughed at him.

The very next inning, I made two straight errors from my position at first base. Wanna guess who the loudest mouth was making sure I knew I’d screwed up?

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.