I learned my lesson regarding trash talking way back as a 13-year-old in Pony League baseball. A kid I didn’t particularly like played on an opposing team, and he’d talked some smack to my teammates and me throughout a game. Normally, I never would have responded, but I let the guy get under my skin, so when he struck out later in the game, I made sure to let him hear about it. I didn’t know any cool hand gestures like we have in today’s sports. I just pointed and laughed at him.
The very next inning, I made two straight errors from my position at first base. Wanna guess who the loudest mouth was making sure I knew I’d screwed up?
Yup. Same dude, only now I’d given him the ammo to use against me.
On the way home, my dad asked me why I’d said anything. I didn’t have a good answer, and he let me know the other kid’s parents weren’t exactly good people, and that was probably why the guy acted the way he did.
And then Dad asked me again: Why’d you say anything back?
I got his point. In his mind, it took some kind of bad raising to create a kid with such little respect.
Then he told me the biggest lesson, namely that words and actions have a tendency to boomerang on us. His exact word: boomerang. The old man was so convincing, I had no doubt those errors I’d committed that game wouldn’t have happened had I kept my mouth shut.
Years later, while playing in an intramural basketball game on a military base, I checked into the game during a free throw and took my spot on the lane. Guy on the other team leaned right into me and told me he was going to keep his butt in my face all game long. Those were his exact words: butt in my face.
I ignored him. A couple of minutes later, while trying to put his butt in my face on a rebound, the dude flipped over my shoulder and landed badly on the court. They took him out on a stretcher, and I heard he suffered a concussion and some broken bones.
No, I didn’t put my butt in his face while he was on the floor. I wasn’t gonna risk the boomerang.
Nowadays, trash talking has transcended sports, even though some of the most visible and publicized stuff happens on the fields and courts. This past week saw a couple of women’s basketball players setting off a virtual firestorm of controversy over the way they’d conducted themselves during a game. One player made a certain gesture, and danged if it didn’t boomerang right back in the next game when an opponent — who would celebrate with the winning team — returned the same move.
I’m glad my dad wasn’t here to see it. He’d have questioned both players’ upbringings.
What I find even more amusing is how the same boomerang concept exists in other parts of our world. Probably always has, but I just didn’t notice it. For example, a few years ago, a certain presidential candidate accused his opponent of a list of crimes. The usual campaign stuff. At every one of his rallies, the man would generate a massive “Lock her up!” chant from his followers.
This week, the same guy got to hear the same words — this time, directed toward him as he faced his own indictments. Seems that boomerang, albeit a little slow, nevertheless found its mark. Apparently, boomerangs care nothing for status, wealth, fame nor position.
A boomerang’s gonna boomerang, right?
These days, I’m merely an observer, content to watch sparks and words fly while stifling a chuckle from knowing how things are going to work out. I’ve seen kids in different sports (even little bitty kids) emulating professional players, pulling out the same “in-your-face” kind of stuff they see on TV. I wish my old man could be here to give them some of his wisdom, maybe offer some advice regarding their raising.
Instead of any guidance or warnings regarding their actions, they’ll most likely have to sit back and wait for the boomerang to come around and smack some sense upside their heads. Maybe I should teach ’em how to duck.
Trust me, friends. Be careful about throwing around those words or actions. It might take a little while, but believe me when I tell you: Boomerangs are notorious for returning everything to the sender.
If you’re gonna talk, then while you’re at it, you’d better learn to duck.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
