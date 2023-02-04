NACOGDOCHES — Six crossover lanes on Stallings Drive, also known as Loop 224, are expected to be permanently closed to traffic within two weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Nacogdoches City Council in December forwarded a resolution to TxDOT requesting the closures due to a high number of serious accidents in or near the turnarounds. These include an Oct. 19 crash that killed Timpson City Councilman Kenny Walker, whose vehicle collided with a semi making an improper U-turn in the 1600 block of Southwest Stallings Drive.
That crossover and five others between Douglass Road and Old Tyler Road will be sealed off to traffic beginning Monday, weather permitting, TxDOT public information officer Rhonda Oaks said.
“There have been a number of crashes at these crossovers, and TxDOT fully supports the city and its resolution that was passed to close these six crossovers,” Oaks said. “TxDOT agrees these closures will enhance the safety of the traveling public and urges drivers to stay alert as this work is completed.”
Drivers on Northwest Stallings should expect inside lane closures in each direction in the next two weeks, she said.
Two crossovers deemed by city staff to have the best visibility will remain open, and drivers may also exit and turn around at Highway 7, FM 225, Highway 21, Old Tyler Road, North Stallings Drive and Industrial Drive.
A proposed route for Interstate 69, the west loop, which runs concurrent with U.S. Highway 59, could eventually be reconstructed with access roads. Interstate safety standards do not permit any crossovers or turning across the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.