NACOGDOCHES — Six crossover lanes on Stallings Drive, also known as Loop 224, are expected to be permanently closed to traffic within two weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Nacogdoches City Council in December forwarded a resolution to TxDOT requesting the closures due to a high number of serious accidents in or near the turnarounds. These include an Oct. 19 crash that killed Timpson City Councilman Kenny Walker, whose vehicle collided with a semi making an improper U-turn in the 1600 block of Southwest Stallings Drive.

