NACOGDOCHES — Data stolen from Stephen F. Austin State University is up for sale at close to $1 million.
International hacking group Rhysida put the 1.2 terabits of data it says it stole from the university up for auction Sunday with a suggested opening bid of 30 Bitcoin — more than $900,000.
“With just 7 days on the clock, seize the opportunity to bid on exclusive, unique, and impressive data,” the group said on its website advertising the stolen data for sale.
A representative from Rhysida informed The Daily Sentinel of the auction in an email claiming the university tried to purchase its data before it went up for auction.
“I would also like to inform you that they negotiated with us, but they valued the personal data of their staff and students, as well as police documents at a very ridiculous amount,” the group said in the email.
University officials said they had been in contact with Rhysida through “experts in this field” including legal and cybersecurity professionals but did not confirm whether they made any monetary offer on the data.
“These are threat actors. These are criminals. You take the information they give you with that knowledge in mind,” said Graham Garner, chief marketing officer for SFA and the university’s spokesman.
SFA has been able to identify “a few departmental servers” that were accessed during the cyberattack that is believed to have taken place sometime between June 10 and 12. Large hacking groups can often remain within an organization’s servers for months without being noticed.
Personal data including passports, driver's licenses and Social Security numbers for “fewer than 100 people” were stolen, Garner said.
“There’s also records from our counseling center,” he said. “It doesn’t have a financial value but it is certainly sensitive because it is counseling records.”
Each person whose data was accessed will be notified by the university, Garner said.
“We are taking the steps to notify affected individuals directly. We will also provide information to the public. We want the public to be updated and will be transparent as we can possibly be,” he said.
Letters from the university to the people affected by the breach will include details on how SFA will help them monitor their credit, among other support.
“Just because they’ve accessed information and just because they say they’re going to auction information doesn’t necessarily mean that anyone’s going to do anything with it,” Garner said.
Rhysida said Monday that it was “already receiving inquiries from our regular customers.”
“We can arrange for some of the documents to be sold and the rest, which will not be claimed at the end of the auction, to remain on the site,” the group said in an email.
Rhysida first reached out to The Daily Sentinel on June 22 when it leaked 28 files mostly dated between August and December 2022. Some went back as far as 2013.
University Police Department files, W-9 and contractor applications and passport documents were included in the stolen documents. Two days later, the group leaked 11 documents it said it stole from Lumberton ISD during the same time period as the SFA attack.
The attack has spawned a large-scale investigation from SFA’s informational technology department, other cybersecurity experts and law enforcement agencies including the FBI.
FBI officials in Dallas have declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
