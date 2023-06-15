The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded Instruction Partners a three-year $1.39 million grant to support six rural school districts in East Texas.

Instruction Partners plans to use the grant to help school leaders strengthen curriculum, assessments, instructional practices and teacher support. Instruction Partners is expanding its work to the Buna, Broaddus and Warren school districts — building upon its work with the Newton, Woodville and West Sabine school districts.