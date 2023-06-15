The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded Instruction Partners a three-year $1.39 million grant to support six rural school districts in East Texas.
Instruction Partners plans to use the grant to help school leaders strengthen curriculum, assessments, instructional practices and teacher support. Instruction Partners is expanding its work to the Buna, Broaddus and Warren school districts — building upon its work with the Newton, Woodville and West Sabine school districts.
“Instruction Partners has the experience and resources to support systemic changes in early literacy,’’ said Wynn Rosser, the Temple Foundation’s president and CEO. ‘‘Their work engages campus leaders to consider and adopt schoolwide best practices in curriculum, coaching and mentoring among other initiatives that support the state’s focus on early literacy instruction and achievement.
“Instruction Partners has demonstrated success at building instructional leadership to increase academic attainment, assisting districts in choosing high-quality instructional materials, and making monitoring and continuous improvement a daily activity to improve instruction.”
A Texas Education Agency report regarding state assessments documented the negative impact of COVID-19 on student learning over the past two years, which is slowly recovering for third grade reading.
Many districts, however, still need additional support in early literacy instruction. The TEA has made early literacy a state priority by requiring 60 hours of Reading Academy training for all in-service kindergarten through third grade teachers, but that training is just one part of the solution, according to the report.
School districts must still consider curriculum alignment and high-quality instructional materials to effectively implement evidenced-based early literacy instruction at a schoolwide level, according to the TEA.
“We are so thankful for the generous support of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to develop a better understanding of what it looks like, in practice, to support reading instruction that meets the needs of each and every student,” said Ben Fenton, chief of Growth & Delivery for Instruction Partners. “We’re excited to support many more schools, leaders and teachers in this work, and look forward to a future in which all East Texas students are reading proficiently by the third grade.”
This strategic work is part of the foundation’s early literacy strategic initiative which began in 2021 and includes a multi-sector approach to improve early literacy.
The grant to Instruction Partners is for $1,397,626.
Current partners include Deans for Impact to improve the alignment of teacher preparation programs to evidence-based instruction at three East Texas universities (Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, and Texas A&M Texarkana), TNTP (The New Teacher Project) to assist Education Service Centers Regions 5 & 7 to develop Alternative Teacher Certification programs of choice, and Instruction Partners to assist school instructional leaders to implement and support schoolwide evidence-based early literacy instruction.
