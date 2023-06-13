The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded a five-year $3 million grant to Partners for Rural Impact to bring the cradle-to-career efforts they successfully implemented in rural Appalachia to East Texas.
As part of its first national expansion, PRI will replicate its model in Diboll and Pineland (West Sabine ISD), establishing a regional intermediary to support rural communities to focus upon critical milestones that can help young people succeed and communities thrive.
“The cradle-to-career focus is highly aligned with TLLTF’s education priorities of improving early grades’ reading and math outcomes and to helping more young East Texans attain a postsecondary credential with labor market value,’’ according to Wynn Rosser, Temple Foundation president and CEO.
After visiting the Diboll and Pineland communities numerous times during a planning phase funded by the Temple Foundation, PRI engaged community members to identify areas of focus necessary to ensure the youth and community thrive.
PRI’s work will be guided by the scope of the cradle-to-career student success indicators and will track specific student outcomes that are agreed upon by community partners.
An annual community report will share progress on student indicators including kindergarten readiness, third grade literacy, eighth grade numeracy, college and career readiness, postsecondary attainment, and safe and healthy support indicators.
These annual report cards will guide the communities’ initiatives on their journey to identify and remove barriers to student success and well-being.
This work is based on the belief real change is rooted in community transformation. By bringing together people from across a community and keeping equitable student results at the center of the work, systems can be transformed to achieve better outcomes for children and families commensurate with the scale of the challenge, according to a release from the Temple Foundation.
PRI will establish an East Texas office to provide technical assistance and backbone support to the communities of Diboll and Pineland.
Launching this regional intermediary work in Diboll and Pineland will lay the groundwork for PRI’s long-term investment and enduring presence in East Texas.
By proposing to establish itself as “Partners for Rural Impact-East Texas,” they will eventually expand to include other rural East Texas communities as well as focus on building the local capacity of the education sector by hiring local people for PRI-East Texas.
PRI’s plan for East Texas was developed with significant input from community members and leaders in Diboll and Pineland, according to a release from the Temple Foundation.
PRI-East Texas will bring high-impact programs to the region and provide targeted support to build capacity according to community needs. With PRI’s support, the West Sabine and Diboll school districts have already successfully competed for U.S. Department of Education grants totaling $1 million over three years.
“We are honored to continue our work with the people of Diboll and Pineland to support their efforts to build a community in East Texas where all young people can thrive and achieve success,’’ said Dreama Gentry, president and CEO of Partners for Rural Impact. ‘‘Thanks to the Temple Foundation, the partnership will combine a long-term investment which is necessary for sustainable community development.”
