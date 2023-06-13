The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded a five-year $3 million grant to Partners for Rural Impact to bring the cradle-to-career efforts they successfully implemented in rural Appalachia to East Texas.

As part of its first national expansion, PRI will replicate its model in Diboll and Pineland (West Sabine ISD), establishing a regional intermediary to support rural communities to focus upon critical milestones that can help young people succeed and communities thrive.