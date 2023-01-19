ZAVALLA — Because ‘‘all the world’s a stage,’’ teacher Lynn Parrish believed there was a need for Zavalla students to participate in The University Interscholastic League One-Act Play contest when she joined the district two years ago.

The district at the time did not have many extracurricular activities that did not involve athletics, Parrish said. While there is an art class, she believed there was a need for an extracurricular for kids with theatrical talents, as well.

