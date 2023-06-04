The T.L.L. Temple Foundation and the Texas Pioneer Foundation recently awarded a five-year $1,137,835 grant to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to work on building a teacher pipeline to help address the teacher shortage, a high concern shared by school leaders across the country.

“Effective teachers are critical to ensuring that young people learn,” said Wynn Rosser, the Temple Foundation’s president and chief executive officer. “We need more effective teachers, and this approach is exciting because Texarkana-area youth will be prepared to give back to their community while entering a profession with career potential.”