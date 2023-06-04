The T.L.L. Temple Foundation and the Texas Pioneer Foundation recently awarded a five-year $1,137,835 grant to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to work on building a teacher pipeline to help address the teacher shortage, a high concern shared by school leaders across the country.
“Effective teachers are critical to ensuring that young people learn,” said Wynn Rosser, the Temple Foundation’s president and chief executive officer. “We need more effective teachers, and this approach is exciting because Texarkana-area youth will be prepared to give back to their community while entering a profession with career potential.”
Working with four school districts in Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, (Pleasant Grove ISD, Liberty-Eylau ISD, Texarkana ISD, and Texarkana Arkansas ISD), Texas A&M-Texarkana’s “Eagles Teach” program plan is muti-layered with third to eighth grade career exploration and awareness activities each year and dual credit pathways for high school students in ninth to 12th grade.
Two high school pathways will be offered. One will provide dual credit courses leading to a CTE Public Service Endorsement with a TEA paraprofessional certificate that will allow a student to enter a paraprofessional job immediately upon high school graduation.
The other pathway will provide the Texas 42-hour undergraduate core college courses to prepare students to enter Texas A&M-Texarkana ready for upper-level education courses.
The five-year project will be led by Texas A&M-Texarkana College of Education faculty working closely with their school partners. The student-to-Texas A&M-Texarkana relationship-building and awareness for careers in teaching include on-site university camps for young students, career fairs showcasing a variety of careers in education, and support services for dual credit pathway courses at the high schools.
The plan also will train high school students in the Eagles Teach program to become paid tutors in their own districts and include on-site university Saturday workshops to advance the student’s learning in effective teaching and familiarize them with Texas A&M-Texarkana College of Education faculty.
“We are pleased to join the T.L.L. Temple Foundation in providing funding for this exciting new program that will provide a low-cost pathway for students to achieve a career in education and increase the number of certified teachers and paraprofessionals in our region,” said Fred Markham, executive director of Texas Pioneer Foundation.
