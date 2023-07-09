In a rare, friendly move to low-income renters, Texas lawmakers this year outlawed a form of discrimination that allowed homeowners associations to ban some tenants from their neighborhoods.

The move — spearheaded by state Rep. Chris Turner, a Grand Prairie Democrat — was aimed squarely at a North Texas neighborhood that tried to oust poorer tenants who get assistance from the federal housing choice voucher program and keep new ones from taking their place. The voucher program, known as Section 8, pays a portion of a low-income household’s rent.

Disclosure: Texas Apartment Association has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/07/07/texas-hoas-housing-section-8/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.