The Texas House on Thursday moved one step closer toward investing $5 billion to expand internet availability across the state.

Filed by Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby of Lufkin, House Bill 9 and the accompanying House Joint Resolution 125 would ask Texas voters in November whether the state can spend that historic amount and create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/04/27/texas-broadband-voter-approval/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.