A bill that would dramatically change how Texas funds its community colleges is sailing through the Legislature, receiving its first major stamp of approval Wednesday in the Texas House.

House Bill 8 would fund community colleges primarily based on how many of their students graduate with a degree or certificate or transfer to a four-year university. Currently, schools are largely funded based on the number of hours students spend in a classroom.

