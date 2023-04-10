Texas senators last week unanimously approved a legislative package that could set aside billions of dollars to acquire new water sources and — if approved by voters — pay for upgrades to the state’s aging water infrastructure.

Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75, authored by Lubbock Republican Charles Perry, would create a new water supply fund administered by the Texas Water Development Board. That fund would pay for new water supply projects, including desalination projects and imports of water from other states. The bill would also set aside dollars to upgrade water infrastructure, especially in rural communities.

