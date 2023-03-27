Legislation that could transform Texas’ crumbling water infrastructure and create new sources of water for the state’s growing population took a crucial first step forward last week.

A nine-member state Senate committee led by Lubbock Republican Charles Perry unanimously voted to advance updated versions of Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75.

