This article is part of a series published by The Texas Tribune examining the state's deteriorating water infrastructure. For more in our Broken Pipes series, click here. And join us May 9 for a live discussion about our report and hear directly from Texans working to solve the problem.

ZAVALLA — Tom Bailey had just finished his morning routine of checking the town’s three water well sites when he got a call from a resident: Water was coming out of the road.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/05/03/texas-water-infrastructure-broken/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.