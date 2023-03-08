Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars, Say What! Teen Ambassador, Say What! member and Drug-Free council member represented The Coalition at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are Say What! member Braydon Nava, Lufkin High School; Drug-Free council member, Logan Smith, Zavalla High School; Preston Jelinek, Lufkin High School; Mehki Matthews, Huntington High School. On the front row from the left are: Jordan Hardy, Hudson High School; Erin Jones, Central High School; Rachel Bonnin, Lufkin High School, Dayenara Lopez, Diboll High School, Shadye Forrest, Pineywoods Community Academy; Say What! Teen Ambassador Jaydn Burns, Diboll High School. The Drug-Free All Stars of Angelina County are funded by a grant through TxDOT with the goal of reducing underage drinking.
Drug-Free Business Partnership Sustaining members at the Platinum level were honored at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are Melissa McKnight, Texas Department of Transportation; Donny Webb, Hudson ISD; Justin Risner, Central ISD; Kurt Stephens, Lufkin ISD; Jeff Pownall, Lufkin Daily News; Kelli McCleskey, Hospice in the Pines; Martha Hernandez, Angelina County & Cities Health District; Whitney Burran and Kelly Carver, Family Crisis Center of Deep East Texas; Dolores Perez, Lufkin ISD; and Erik Cozadd, Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas. On the front row from the left are Kelly Morris, Texas Department of Transportation; Conssandra Williams, Angelina College; Kim Garcia, Burke; Maci Dover, Whataburger/GVCS; Kim Herman, Hospice in the Pines; and Ellen Wood, Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
Gold level Sustaining members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership include back row from left: Shanie Sanford, Pregnancy Help Center; Zach Crawford, Zavalla ISD; Michelle Briley, Commercial Bank of Texas; Amanda Crocker, Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce; Phillip La Corte, Heart Institute of East Texas; Brittany Burke, Pregnancy Help Center. On the front row from left are Erica Rounsavall and Kimberly Abeldt, Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy; and Sarah Morgan Taylor, Morgan, Bartlett, Baggett and Shands Insurance.
Silver and Bronze Sustaining members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership include back row from left: Lauren Cox and Chris Gaw, VeraBank; Kendall Beattie, Elite Medical Home Care; Melissa Roberts, Integra Insurance Services; and Jennifer La Corte, Elite Medical Home Care. On the front row from the left are Brent Tanksley, Hughes Center Counseling; Chase Luce, Austin Bank; Becca McMahon, Skelton, Slusher, Barnhill, Watkins, Wells, PLLC; Deanna Waites and Tiffany Nash, Lemon Seed Marketing.
In appreciation of their dedication to a drug-free community, The Coalition recognized several businesses as upgraded members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership. From the left are Melissa McKnight, Texas Department of Transportation; Melissa Roberts, Integra Insurance Services; Sarah Morgan Taylor, Morgan, Bartlett, Baggett and Shands Insurance; Kelly Morris, Texas Department of Transportation. Not pictured are Ashley Berry, East Texas Alliance of Hope and Phillip La Corte, Heart Institute of East Texas.
Three businesses were honored as new members of The Coalition’s Drug-Free Business Partnership. From the left are Brent Tanksley, Hughes Center Counseling; and Tiffany Nash and Deanna Waites, Lemon Seed Marketing. Not pictured are Angie Whitley, APRN FNP-C, Sophie Hill, APRN FNP-C, and Sapphira Clark, APRN FNP-C, First Choice Family Medicine.
Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars, Say What! Teen Ambassador, Say What! member and Drug-Free council member represented The Coalition at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are Say What! member Braydon Nava, Lufkin High School; Drug-Free council member, Logan Smith, Zavalla High School; Preston Jelinek, Lufkin High School; Mehki Matthews, Huntington High School. On the front row from the left are: Jordan Hardy, Hudson High School; Erin Jones, Central High School; Rachel Bonnin, Lufkin High School, Dayenara Lopez, Diboll High School, Shadye Forrest, Pineywoods Community Academy; Say What! Teen Ambassador Jaydn Burns, Diboll High School. The Drug-Free All Stars of Angelina County are funded by a grant through TxDOT with the goal of reducing underage drinking.
Drug-Free Business Partnership Sustaining members at the Platinum level were honored at the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon. On the back row from the left are Melissa McKnight, Texas Department of Transportation; Donny Webb, Hudson ISD; Justin Risner, Central ISD; Kurt Stephens, Lufkin ISD; Jeff Pownall, Lufkin Daily News; Kelli McCleskey, Hospice in the Pines; Martha Hernandez, Angelina County & Cities Health District; Whitney Burran and Kelly Carver, Family Crisis Center of Deep East Texas; Dolores Perez, Lufkin ISD; and Erik Cozadd, Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas. On the front row from the left are Kelly Morris, Texas Department of Transportation; Conssandra Williams, Angelina College; Kim Garcia, Burke; Maci Dover, Whataburger/GVCS; Kim Herman, Hospice in the Pines; and Ellen Wood, Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
Gold level Sustaining members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership include back row from left: Shanie Sanford, Pregnancy Help Center; Zach Crawford, Zavalla ISD; Michelle Briley, Commercial Bank of Texas; Amanda Crocker, Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce; Phillip La Corte, Heart Institute of East Texas; Brittany Burke, Pregnancy Help Center. On the front row from left are Erica Rounsavall and Kimberly Abeldt, Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy; and Sarah Morgan Taylor, Morgan, Bartlett, Baggett and Shands Insurance.
Silver and Bronze Sustaining members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership include back row from left: Lauren Cox and Chris Gaw, VeraBank; Kendall Beattie, Elite Medical Home Care; Melissa Roberts, Integra Insurance Services; and Jennifer La Corte, Elite Medical Home Care. On the front row from the left are Brent Tanksley, Hughes Center Counseling; Chase Luce, Austin Bank; Becca McMahon, Skelton, Slusher, Barnhill, Watkins, Wells, PLLC; Deanna Waites and Tiffany Nash, Lemon Seed Marketing.
In appreciation of their dedication to a drug-free community, The Coalition recognized several businesses as upgraded members of the Drug-Free Business Partnership. From the left are Melissa McKnight, Texas Department of Transportation; Melissa Roberts, Integra Insurance Services; Sarah Morgan Taylor, Morgan, Bartlett, Baggett and Shands Insurance; Kelly Morris, Texas Department of Transportation. Not pictured are Ashley Berry, East Texas Alliance of Hope and Phillip La Corte, Heart Institute of East Texas.
Three businesses were honored as new members of The Coalition’s Drug-Free Business Partnership. From the left are Brent Tanksley, Hughes Center Counseling; and Tiffany Nash and Deanna Waites, Lemon Seed Marketing. Not pictured are Angie Whitley, APRN FNP-C, Sophie Hill, APRN FNP-C, and Sapphira Clark, APRN FNP-C, First Choice Family Medicine.
The Coalition recently held its annual Drug-Free Business Partnership luncheon to recognize businesses in the community that value drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free workplaces.
Charlie Gagen, advocacy director for Texas and Oklahoma for the American Lung Association, was the luncheon’s keynote speaker.
Gagen shared information about the current state of regulation for e-cigarette products and provided solutions for reducing youth use.
The Coalition also recognized several businesses in attendance for their continued commitment to drug-free workplaces. Special recognition was given to the Drug-Free Business Partnership’s new and upgraded members.
The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices, since 1988.
The Coalition is one of the oldest substance abuse prevention community coalitions in the United States. For more information, contact The Coalition at 634-9308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.