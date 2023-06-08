Gabe Miller, 6, of Denton, stares intently into a blueberry pie as he competes in a pie eating contest during the 2022 Texas Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches. The pie eating contest has been sponsored for several years by McWilliams & Son. Contestants should come hungry and prepare to leave covered in pie.
NACOGDOCHES — Contestants seeking to pack away the most blueberry pie during Saturday’s Texas Blueberry Festival should come hungry and plan to leave with their face covered in a muck of blueberries, whipped cream and graham cracker crust.
The pie eating contest, sponsored for the past several years by McWilliams & Son Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing, begins its first heat at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Pilar streets. Contestants must finish as much of a pie as they can in a few short minutes using only their face.
“The messy is part of the fun,” said Stacy Dicks, marketing strategist for McWilliams & Son. “They can’t touch the pie with their hands at all or they’re disqualified. That makes it a lot of fun.”
The contest consists of three heats for children followed by three for adults.
“Typically we go for eight competitors per heat. We have to cram them in,” Dicks said.
Winners in each age bracket compete again for a top prize and an official Blueberry Festival T-shirt.
“Our prizes will be a surprise this year,” Dicks said.
Unlike some other pie eating contests across the country, McWilliams & Son continues to use real pies rather than pie filling on a plate.
“We do have a graham cracker crust. If we have to make it ourselves, we will have a graham cracker crust,” Dicks said.
Making such a mess is easy for contestants, but organizing the chaotic scene makes for a long day for volunteers from the company.
“We love to have an opportunity to get out and really engage with our community,” Dicks said. “It is wonderful to see our customers in a social setting and host the fun event and get the community involved and the kids involved.”
Each heat takes 10 volunteers — pie makers, set-up and clean-up crews, an official timer, a hype crew and a judge.
“We’re really, really blessed that we have such great involvement from our team, and not just our Nacogdoches team. Our McWilliams & Son team comes from all over to help with this event because it’s so much fun,” Dicks said.
New to the crew this year is Kendra Weir, brand ambassador for McWilliams & Son’s Nacogdoches office. She started with the company in April after moving to Nacogdoches in 2022.
“The Blueberry Festival was the first event that my fiancé and I attended. We loved it,” Weir said.
The company also records each heat and broadcasts it on its Facebook page.
“That’s fun because people can go back and watch it and see their kids or see themselves,” Dicks said of the livestream.
