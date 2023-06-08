Pie eating contest

Gabe Miller, 6, of Denton, stares intently into a blueberry pie as he competes in a pie eating contest during the 2022 Texas Blueberry Festival in downtown Nacogdoches. The pie eating contest has been sponsored for several years by McWilliams & Son. Contestants should come hungry and prepare to leave covered in pie.

 JOSH EDWARDS/Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel file photo

NACOGDOCHES — Contestants seeking to pack away the most blueberry pie during Saturday’s Texas Blueberry Festival should come hungry and plan to leave with their face covered in a muck of blueberries, whipped cream and graham cracker crust.

The pie eating contest, sponsored for the past several years by McWilliams & Son Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing, begins its first heat at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Pilar streets. Contestants must finish as much of a pie as they can in a few short minutes using only their face.

