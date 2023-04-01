A third generation veteran of the newspaper business will start April 17 as publisher of The Lufkin Daily News.
Greg Weatherbee was named the newspaper’s publisher this week in an announcement by Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc.
“I am thrilled with the expertise Greg will bring to The Lufkin Daily News,” Woolsey said. “His deep understanding of what makes a great newspaper will be a valuable asset to leading this important newspaper.
“Greg will bring tremendous energy to The Lufkin Daily News. I am confident he will carry forward the newspaper’s tradition of serving our community of readers, advertisers and employees.”
Weatherbee said his grandfather owned a small weekly newspaper in Piedmont, Alabama. He said he was about 2 weeks old when his father went to work with his grandfather at that paper.
“They worked together for years,” Weatherbee said. “In 1994, when my grandfather passed away, I was working for a commercial printer at the time, my dad asked me to come back and join the family business. And I did.”
Weatherbee said he spent some time working with his father before taking off on his own. He has worked for several large newspaper groups and is currently the vice president of operations for M. Roberts Media.
‘‘My wife and I are excited to be joining the community. To be a part of a newspaper and the role it plays in a community,’’ Weatherbee said. ‘‘It’s just a good fit for me and my family.’’
He said he has visited Lufkin several times over the years to drop off some parts for production equipment at the paper. He and his wife also have visited Lufkin and Nacogdoches a couple of times while exploring East Texas.
‘‘We’ve absolutely loved what we’ve seen,’’ he said ‘‘I’m excited to get there. I’m excited to meet people and get ingrained in this community. I’m excited to get to work and move this newspaper forward.’’
Coming from Longview, Weatherbee said he is aware of the rivalry between the high school sports teams. Longview, he said, will be a part of his past in a couple of weeks.
‘‘I know where my bread is buttered,’’ he said. ‘‘Lufkin is where my heart is going to sit.’’
Southern Newspapers Inc., the parent company for The Lufkin Daily News, is owned by Lissa Walls. Southern Newspapers operates 10 newspapers in Texas and one in Oklahoma.
