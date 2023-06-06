Natalie Thornton, executive director of CASA of the Pines, has been appointed to the Rural Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
Thornton will serve a two-year term on the council, which plays an integral role in voicing the unique needs of 893 local programs that make up the national network.
“I am honored to be appointed to this important national role,’’ Thornton said. “As a member representing Texas and CASA of the Pines, I’m looking forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a network that makes us stronger as we strengthen our work across the nation.”
Thornton began serving as CASA of the Pines’ executive director in 2009. Since then, the program has grown, serving more children, adding staff and increasing revenue.
In 2021, the CASA/GAL network and its 97,920 volunteers served more than 242,176 children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
“The National CASA/GAL Leadership Councils are a vital part of our efforts to serve more children in the foster care system, while continually improving their outcomes,” said Tara Lisa Perry, the National CASA/GAL chief executive officer. “We are so excited and grateful to have Natalie providing her insight and expertise as we strive to move our mission forward on behalf of all children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”
With more than 391,000 children entering foster care on any given day, the leadership council will focus its efforts on ensuring that the network achieves its mission of serving all children through best-interest advocacy, according to Perry.
The national organization, along with the state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.
When a child is placed in foster care, judges appoint a CASA Advocate to be the advocate for the child. The CASA Advocate’s mission is to help the foster child and work with the families to achieve permanency and stability.
East Texans interested in becoming a CASA Advocate should visit the CASA of the Pines website at casapines.org or call (936) 634-6725.
