People really want to help, but we especially like to help during the holiday season — the season of giving. We want to make lives better for others, and particularly for children. The harsh truth is that sometimes we do things we think we are doing for others, but it’s not what the person really wants or needs. That’s because, so often, it is hard to know what those needs and wants really are.

I recently read an article written by Dave Armstrong, author, former foster youth and motivational speaker. In it he shared actual quotes from foster children about how difficult the holidays are for them. The holidays can be stressful for anyone, but can you imagine how much harder they are for a child in foster care who is spending their holiday in a residential treatment center or group home?

Natalie Thornton is the executive director for CASA of the Pines.