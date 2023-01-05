featured Today last day to donate to newspaper Food Drive By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today is the last day The Lufkin Daily News will be accepting non-perishable items in its Community Food Drive.The newspaper does this to help put groceries back on the shelves of local food banks after a busy holiday season, publisher Jackie Zimmerman said.‘‘Taking care of and giving back to our community is important to all of us at The Lufkin Daily News,” she said. ‘‘The need is even greater during the holidays and beyond.”Additionally, ensuring families in need have not only enough food, but the right food, is key to the health and well-being of the community, Zimmerman said.“We want Angelina County’s families to not only survive but thrive, and we can only do that if we help one another,’’ she said. “It takes a whole community to feed the community.”Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at The Lufkin Daily News office at 300 Ellis Ave. Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Food Drive Jackie Zimmerman Food Community Newspapers Care News Drive Need Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEric Thomas, Garrison native and one of world's best hurdlers, dies at 49Michaels coming to Lufkin in 2023Sunday marks new year, new era in Angelina CountyYoung leads Lufkin’s all-district performersAngelina County grand jury indicts commissioner for third timeFirst baby of 2023 born minutes after midnight on New Year’s DayMultiple events bring food, festive fun to ring in new yearIdaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD studentBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Comings, goings and a relocation mark the Lufkin/Nacogdoches business scenePOLICE REPORTS: Lufkin man facing multiple charges following drug arrest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
