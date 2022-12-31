Editor’s note: Newsroom staff of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 1 local story of 2022.

In a year marked by brutal murders, dramatic county politics and a heat I believe we were all ready to be rid of, there is one constant that month-to-month, week-to-week and sometimes day-to-date we could count on: The number of our fellow community members who were raped, beaten and otherwise degraded rose and continued to rise.

