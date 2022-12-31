Editor’s note: Newsroom staff of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 1 local story of 2022.
In a year marked by brutal murders, dramatic county politics and a heat I believe we were all ready to be rid of, there is one constant that month-to-month, week-to-week and sometimes day-to-date we could count on: The number of our fellow community members who were raped, beaten and otherwise degraded rose and continued to rise.
I realize now, with another 12 months of experience under my belt, just how inadequate the sexual assault tracker graphic we ran on the front page of our paper each day was to truly quantify the problems in our community.
The RAINN Institute says the number of reported sexual assaults are just the “tip of the iceberg.” I would agree, adding the havoc it would wreak on our world if we knew the true extent of the crime would put the Titanic’s little mishap to shame.
Someone is raped every 68 seconds, and every nine minutes, that person is a child.
Angelina County’s largest law enforcement agencies, the Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, received a combined 138 reports of sex-related offenses in 2022. Officers made arrests in 21 of the cases. Countywide, law enforcement agencies arrested 59 people accused of some form of sex crime based on reports made over the last few years, including 2022.
And while I’m sure I have nowhere near the full number of people who reported sexual assault in the last year, I cannot help but be surprised by the 138 I do know about. These are 138 community members brave enough to report a crime that, due to its sensitive nature, typically goes unreported.
Few will see any type of justice and even fewer still will have their day in court.
Verdicts were rendered in 45 cases related to some form of sexual offense this year, according to data provided by the Angelina County District Clerk’s office and analyzed by The Lufkin Daily News. These cases were related to 25 men.
As a whole, verdicts were rendered in 846 criminal cases with charges ranging from murder, arson and possession of controlled substances to theft and all different types of assaults.
In 45 cases, accused offenders pleaded guilty to 31 of the charges, and three went to trial, according to District Attorney Janet Cassels and county records.
Of those who pleaded guilty, the average sentence was 22.75 years in prison. Ira Cartwright received the longest sentence doled out after he brutally raped a woman and degraded her with her own feces. He accepted a plea deal on the third day of his trial and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Six accepted plea deals landing them with 10 years of probation.
Thirteen of the 45 cases were dismissed.
More than 300 registered sex offenders walk our streets, free of the confines of an overcrowded prison system if they were sent to it at all. And while I may sound paranoid saying there are still more out there, I know I am not.
I went into this year hoping that by the time I wrote this, we would have seen some significant shift in our community. I couldn’t tell you what the shift would be, though.
A drop in the number of reported assaults would indicate people were scared to speak up, not that incidents ceased to happen.
The number of arrests dropping would suggest law enforcement officers were doing a poor job, not that my work was having an impact.
More money donated to organizations like the Family Crisis Center or Harold’s House (just to name a few) would have been cool. But in a community that eagerly steps up to help its fellow man, I can’t really consider that a “shift.”
What does success mean in regard to a crime humans have committed against each other for eons? A crime that until the last century or so wasn’t really considered a crime. A crime that, until 1994, was still legal in Texas for a man or woman to perpetrate against their spouse. A crime that, in some countries, is considered the fault of the victims, not the perpetrators.
I’ve sat here at my desk for three days now typing and deleting the words for this story only to realize that quantifying the success of our community in holding accountable those who would commit egregious crimes against our friends and neighbors is nearly impossible.
And instead of writing some groundbreaking report of how one Texas county managed to do away with all the rapists and abusers in the world, I see a broken system in which justice is hard won — and more often than not, it’s a battle we lose.
While acknowledging this as the truth, I do not, however, believe we as a community should stand for it as the status quo.
“At times the world may seem an unfriendly and sinister place,” said Lemony Snicket, one of my favorite childhood authors. “But believe that there is much more good in it than bad. All you have to do is look hard enough, and what might seem to be a series of unfortunate events may in fact be the first steps of a journey.”
This year, as exhausting and frustrating as it has been, also has provided us an opportunity to shine a light into some of the darker corners of our community. And with the knowledge we’ve gained, I have faith we can begin to fix it together.
This year we learned there are barriers women face in trying to leave terrible domestic situations. Even if they weren’t reliant upon their abusers financially or emotionally, or even if their children did not call those abusers dad, they still face a lack of access to resources that could show them another way.
The importance of broadband connectivity cannot be understated in its role in helping our most vulnerable neighbors learn what else there is out there for them. And neither can public transportation, as far as leaving a bad situation goes.
We learned how closely related sexual assault is to domestic violence. In fact, one rarely happens without the other in our community. More than 200 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2021. And in 2022, I do not believe a day went by without a report of assault/family violence.
“It is evident that domestic violence and sexual violence are connected, as are other forms of violence,” Mary McDonnell, a member of Women’s Advocates, a nonprofit for women dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence, wrote about the intersection of sexual assault and family violence in an April 2021 article.
“It is clear that more violence perpetuates greater violence, and bringing awareness to those connections allows us to educate and further prevent the cycles of both forms of assault.”
We found a gap in our criminal justice system that leaves those victims with thousands in medical bills because they are afraid to report their crimes to police. And we know many women avoid even medical intervention when it is necessary out of fear.
We learned there are programs not just for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence but for their batterers. And if the lessons taught in those courses became a part of the fabric of our community — something we would teach each and every one of our 12- to 13-year-old boys — we may actually make a dent in the problem.
Violence in relationships is often perpetrated by men raised to believe they’re stronger and better, said Kathryn Johnson, the center’s special projects and compliance director and director of the Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program.
“We have to address the offenders,” she said. “We have to address them and the society they’re growing up in that’s allowing them to continue these behaviors.”
We learned that men who are accused of strangling are more likely to escalate to more deadly acts of violence — they are more likely to be cop killers, mass shooters and murderers. And we have a few dozen of them in our county.
“I truly believe that men who strangle are the most dangerous men on the planet and I will tell you why I think that: It’s because one, they are the ones who kill police officers and they are our mass shooters,” said Dr. William Smock, a police surgeon for the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.
We learned that perpetrators often have longstanding histories of abuse and sexual assault affecting generations of people for years.
“I learned that before the offender gets caught the first time, on an average they’ve done it 66 other times,” Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigator Serena Holland said.
Even for those who are caught, we learned repeat offenders account for a disproportionate amount of crimes and are arrested at rates 30- to 45-times higher than the general population, according to the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking.
And, in reviewing the case lodged against Christopher Marriott, the man accused of slitting his wife’s throat before attempting to take his own life this year, we learned just how far domestic violence situations can go. Christopher has not been found guilty, but those near the case were not surprised by Sandra Marriott’s death, they said.
If Christopher is proven guilty, Sandra will join the ranks of the tens of thousands of women globally killed by their intimate partners or other family members. More than 47,000 women and girls in 2020 were killed by their partner or family — making an average of one every 11 minutes, according to a November 2021 report prepared by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
This world is unfriendly. There are sinister people.
There also are strong people such as 19-year-old Norma Smith, who used her win against her stepfather McKinley Teal III to tell her story. He raped her for years and began his 35-year prison sentence in May.
“Dealing with it for so long, it just became a part of my life,” Smith said. “More than enough people thought I would be breaking down or have this trauma-induced state. Basically, not stable.
“I know, right now, I’m not mentally all there. But I’d say, enduring that for five years, you kind of, like, learn to grow with it and to defend yourself in more ways than one.”
And there are people like Cassels, Holland, SANE nurse Kim Riddle, Family Crisis Center director Whitney Burran and so many others who put themselves out in this world. Every. Single. Day.
They, in their years and years of service, have seen far more egregious things than I did in the last 12 months. And still they wake up every morning and get at it.
We have an opportunity now to build on their work.
“I would want a survivor to know, really, there is help for you,” Riddle said.
