If you’re wondering if students are lagging behind or becoming more complacent when it comes to academics, let me introduce you to eight Lufkin High School students who have worked for months to develop science fair projects that are heading to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair.
These students are part of the STEM Academy, a collaborative program with Stephen F. Austin State University. The STEM Academy offers students STEM elective courses taught at Lufkin High School, as well as laboratory/field experiences led by SFA professors. The culmination of the program is a STEM research project their senior year. Students can have a partner or research individually.
Eight of our students advanced from the East Texas regional competition held in Kilgore last week to the state competition. Here are the students’ names, their projects and the categories in which they submitted the project :
Anson Adams — Creating a Mobile Application to Reduce Food Waste from Restaurants and Grocery Stores (Systems Software)
Alex Haney and Hannah Spikes — Degradation of Polyurethane and Polyethylene with Pestalotiopsis microspora with an At-Home Device (Engineering)
Sree Karnati — Implementing Chitosan into Textiles for Anti-Microbial Effects (Biochemistry)
Alyssa Kitchens — Nitrogen Fixation in Legumes (Plant Sciences)
Halli Kruse and Jeslin Koruth — The Comparison of the Effects of Ayurvedic Medicine (Eastern Medicine) to Common Antibiotics (Western Medicine) on E.coli (Microbiology)
Carlos Perez — How much of the trash polluting the creeks of Lufkin High School are point source pollutants? (Earth and Environment)
I’m so proud of these students and am excited to see what their future holds. I’m grateful to their STEM teachers and college professors for encouraging them to be curious and work through challenges. The state science fair will be March 24 on the Texas A&M campus.
I love seeing the outcome and academic maturity level of our students on the high school level. Sometimes that spark begins in elementary school with UIL competition.
UIL has a variety of categories to choose from including music memory, spelling and number sense, among others. This past month, we met at the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium to award the top six students in each category, and it’s always one of the highlights of my year.
My favorite part of the primary/elementary UIL competition this year was when Elayna Jones, a second grader from Herty Primary, was patiently waiting to hear her name called for Story Telling. Her mom told her to listen because it’s the last one to be called. She told her mom that it’s probably her because they save the goodest for last. When they called her name for first place, she ran to the stage with her hands above her head like she had won the ‘‘Price is Right,’’ shouting, “They save the goodest for last. I did it! I did it!”
Her enthusiasm was contagious and, thankfully, there was a video of her entire performance. Go watch it on our Facebook page — it will absolutely make your day.
That’s why I want your child to be a part of Lufkin ISD. If you have a pre-K student or kindergartener, mark April 4 on your calendar and meet us at Garret Primary to get them registered.
As seen by our STEM science fair students, our academics are strong, but our heart is even stronger. Lufkin ISD has heart, and we care for and celebrate all. Join us in the celebration!
