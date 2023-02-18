If you’re wondering if students are lagging behind or becoming more complacent when it comes to academics, let me introduce you to eight Lufkin High School students who have worked for months to develop science fair projects that are heading to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair.

These students are part of the STEM Academy, a collaborative program with Stephen F. Austin State University. The STEM Academy offers students STEM elective courses taught at Lufkin High School, as well as laboratory/field experiences led by SFA professors. The culmination of the program is a STEM research project their senior year. Students can have a partner or research individually.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.