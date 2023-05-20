This year has been a year of celebrations at Lufkin ISD. We have celebrated our staff, our students, our progress building the new middle school and now it’s time to celebrate our 492 seniors.
The class of 2023 has been exceptional, and just to think their freshman year was the most challenging with the pandemic. They have overcome and overachieved. They have set their sights high and will soon be walking the stage with their dreams and ambitions before them.
Here are some of the stats and accomplishments of the class of 2023:
■ One hundred and fifty-nine seniors received $3 million dollars in scholarships.
■ Leonardo Osorio received the Frederick C. Branch Marine Corps Leadership Scholarship valued at $230,000.
■ Sree Karnati and Griffin Willingham earned the recognition of Commended National Merit Scholarship.
■ Twenty-one Early College High School students graduated from Angelina College with an associate’s degree.
■ Seven seniors received STEM Scholarships from Stephen F. Austin State University valued up to $20,000 per student.
■ Allie Pierce and Chloe Camp were recognized as Texas Leadership Scholars, giving them a full scholarship to one of 18 universities in the state.
■ The Terry Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Allyson Lea, providing her a four-year scholarship.
■ Michael Bourlon received the Amazon Big Future Engineer scholarship valued up to $40,000.
■ Six students became certified dental assistants.
■ Sixteen students received EKG technician certifications (Certified Electrocardiogram Technician).
■ Ten students became certified phlebotomy technicians.
■ Sixteen students received Basic Life Support Provider certifications.
■ One hundred and twenty-four students will be attending Angelina College.
■ Sixty-four students will be attending Stephen F. Austin State University.
■ Nine students will be attending the University of Texas at Austin.
■ Seventeen students will be attending Texas A&M University.
■ Eight students will be attending Prairie View A&M.
■ Two students will be attending Columbia College of Chicago.
■ Twenty athletes will be playing college sports.
■ Grant Ashby set the record in the 800-meter race with a 1:54.74.
■ Rachel Bonnin set records for the single season (31) and career (76) goals scored for girls’ soccer.
■ Seniors Hannah Spikes and Emma Walker were the first Lufkin High School girls to compete at the state powerlifting meet.
The accomplishments of this senior group are outstanding and too many to list. There is no doubt they are ready for college and careers.
Thank you to our students’ parents (and my favorites, grandparents) for entrusting your child’s education to us. We couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments and can’t wait to hear what the future holds for each of them.
Best of luck, seniors, we’ll see you on the stage Friday night to celebrate — you!
