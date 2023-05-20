This year has been a year of celebrations at Lufkin ISD. We have celebrated our staff, our students, our progress building the new middle school and now it’s time to celebrate our 492 seniors.

The class of 2023 has been exceptional, and just to think their freshman year was the most challenging with the pandemic. They have overcome and overachieved. They have set their sights high and will soon be walking the stage with their dreams and ambitions before them.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.

