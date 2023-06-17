Summertime is a busy time at Lufkin ISD, with fun camps and activities to keep students engaged and enthusiastic to learn.

Imaginarium Camp, held this past week, is just one example of our students mentoring younger campers in STEM activities. Rising sixth graders were challenged with the world’s “unsolvable problems” and put together a showcase to demonstrate their ideas for world problems including poverty and climate change while Lufkin High School rising 11th graders mentored. The students assembled a showcase to display their ideas to parents and community members.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.