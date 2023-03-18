Spring is the time of year to start planning where your child will be attending school in the fall. If you are parents or grandparents of pre-kindergarten- and kindergarten-aged children, it’s time to enroll your child for school, and this year’s round-up event will be different than in years past.

Lufkin ISD offers a comprehensive curriculum that supports the cognitive, social and emotional development of pre-kindergarten-aged children who are 3 and 4 years old.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.