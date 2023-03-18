Spring is the time of year to start planning where your child will be attending school in the fall. If you are parents or grandparents of pre-kindergarten- and kindergarten-aged children, it’s time to enroll your child for school, and this year’s round-up event will be different than in years past.
Lufkin ISD offers a comprehensive curriculum that supports the cognitive, social and emotional development of pre-kindergarten-aged children who are 3 and 4 years old.
Pre-kindergarten will give your child the foundation in language arts and mathematics they need to be successful in the classroom. Our 3-year-old and 4-year-old students attend Garrett Primary at 229 Leach St., and that is where you can enroll your child at the Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 4. The event will be carnival-themed with games, cotton candy and surprises for the kids.
Please bring a valid driver’s license or ID, your child’s birth certificate, your child’s Social Security card (if they have one issued to them) and an up-to-date immunization record with a current TB test with results.
Parents will need to provide a recent utility bill or lease/purchase agreement for proof of residency and income documentation that proves eligibility.
Staff will be available to help complete this registration process, and Spanish translation will be available.
Our nursing staff will be on site to discuss immunization requirements. To qualify for our pre-kindergarten programs, students must be 3, 4 or 5 years old on Sept. 1.
There will be staff from the Special Education department to help with information about Child Find. Child Find is a district responsibility that is a component of the Individuals with Educational Disabilities Act (IDEA) that requires schools to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities residing within the state, regardless of their severity.
While the pre-kindergarten programs are needs-based, we also accept tuition for our 4-year-old program.
If your child could not participate in a pre-kindergarten program but is ready to start kindergarten, Lufkin ISD is the best place to be. Lufkin ISD will equip your child with the knowledge needed for success in life while they participate in a rigorous, student-centered curriculum.
Come take a look around and enroll your child at the round-up event in April. We look forward to meeting you and your child because at Lufkin ISD, we celebrate our youngest learners and look forward to seeing their greatest potential.
