There is nothing like a fresh box of crayons and the possibilities of a clean wide-ruled notepad. I love this time of year when everything is new, and everyone has a fresh start.

It’s time to start preparing for back to school. This will be my 48th and final year at Lufkin ISD, and with mixed emotions, I will attend a lot of “lasts” this year. Tuesday, Aug. 8, will be my last first day of school.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.