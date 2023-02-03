TRAFFIC ALERT: City working to repair broken water line The Lufkin Daily News Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive at the intersection with Denman Avenue will be closed for most of the day as the city works to repair a 6-inch water main leak.The repair will not completely block the road as the outside lanes in front of Shipley’s Donuts will be open to keep traffic flowing, according to city communications director Jessica Pebsworth.The city is asking motorists to avoid the area, Please avoid the area, if possible, but if you must travel that route, expect delays, slow down, and use caution.There may be water outages in the area associated with the repair, she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathDaddy Daughter Dance provides sweet family togethernessParents of one of two SFA students who died in crash file $1 million lawsuit against 18-wheeler driver, trucking companyRichland Chambers white bass guide recounts surprise battleLone Apple Springs alumnus celebrates 80th class reunionHealth district establishing hiring protocol, discusses ‘whistleblower’ lettersMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathWoman arrested on neglect allegations after child receives burns in hot waterEmergency personnel responding to call about man being hit by trainWells the Warrior set to make full recovery after $22,000 vet bill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.