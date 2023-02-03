TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Timberland closed due to water leak to soon reopen The Lufkin Daily News Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive at the intersection with Denman Avenue will soon be reopening after the city wraps up work to repair a 6-inch water main leak."Repairs will soon be complete and all lanes will be open once again," city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said at 3:41 p.m.Residents were cautioned earlier that there may be water outages in the area associated with the repair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathDaddy Daughter Dance provides sweet family togethernessParents of one of two SFA students who died in crash file $1 million lawsuit against 18-wheeler driver, trucking companyRichland Chambers white bass guide recounts surprise battleHealth district establishing hiring protocol, discusses ‘whistleblower’ lettersLone Apple Springs alumnus celebrates 80th class reunionMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathEmergency personnel responding to call about man being hit by trainWoman arrested on neglect allegations after child receives burns in hot waterWells the Warrior set to make full recovery after $22,000 vet bill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
