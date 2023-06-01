Road work

Texas Transportation Commissioners recently approved more than $865.7 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $26.6 million approved for the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved a redesignation of U.S. Highway 59 in Burke and Diboll.

Commissioners approved designating U.S. 59 along a new location on the state highway system near the cities of Burke and Diboll, from the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and FM 2108 southward to existing U.S. Highway 59, approximately 1.1 miles south of White Oak Creek, a total distance of 7.5 miles.