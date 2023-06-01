Texas Transportation Commissioners recently approved more than $865.7 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $26.6 million approved for the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved a redesignation of U.S. Highway 59 in Burke and Diboll.
Commissioners approved designating U.S. 59 along a new location on the state highway system near the cities of Burke and Diboll, from the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and FM 2108 southward to existing U.S. Highway 59, approximately 1.1 miles south of White Oak Creek, a total distance of 7.5 miles.
In addition, a redesignation of the old alignment of U.S. Highway 59 through the cities of Burke and Diboll was approved and will be changed to Business 59 (BU-59) on the state highway system from the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and FM 2108 southward to approximately 1.1 miles south of White Oaks Creek, a distance of 6.7 miles.
More than $12 million was approved for a construction project on FM 1277 in San Augustine County, from County Road 3140 to state Highway 103. Work will include safety treatments and hazard elimination. Pinto Construction Co. of Nacogdoches will serve as contractor for the project. No timeline for completion has been set.
A $9.8 million construction project was approved for FM 58 in Angelina County, from 1.2 miles south of FM 2108 to FM 1818. Work will include adding additional shoulder width added to the roadway. A.L. Helmcamp Inc. of Buffalo will serve as contractor for the project. No timeline for completion has been set.
A $4.8 million construction project was approved for FM 1878 in Nacogdoches County, from FM 2112 to CR 290 that will include safety treatments and hazard elimination. Drewery Construction Co. Inc. of Nacogdoches will serve as contractor for the project. No timeline for completion has been set.
As these projects begin, pre-construction meetings will be held, and work zone signage will be set. Motorists should obey all work zone speed limits and stay alert for workers and moving equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.