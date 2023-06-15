Tammy Dexter never thought she would see the day when a trap-neuter-release program for cats would come to her suburban Houston community. But a bill signed byGov. Greg Abbottmight make that more likely by protecting people from facing possible criminal charges when they return sterilized cats to the wild.

House Bill 3660 slipped through the legislative process without opposition — until now. It raises the divisive issue of whether trap-neuter-release programs are the right way to handle feral cats. The American Bird Conservancy is sharply criticizing it; the group doesn’t believe cats should be released because they kill a startling number of birds.

Disclosure: The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/06/13/texas-trap-neuter-release-bill-cats/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.