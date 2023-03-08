featured breaking Trinity County authorities searching for missing 8-year-old girl The Lufkin Daily News Mar 8, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BARKER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to check the welfare of an 8-year-old female, Haven Barker, who is believed to be in danger, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.He said a nationwide Amber Alert will be sent out shortly.Haven is believed to be with her mother’s boyfriend, Charles “Chaz” Estep and possibly her mother Tamara Barker, he said.They are believed to be in a two-door Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575.Wallace said there are no known destinations or direction of travel at this time. He encouraged anyone with information to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424 or to dial 911. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amber Alert Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman charged with trying to run over man with Charger, chasing him with baseball batHudson school board member recovers district truck near Mexico border after thieves steal it from San Antonio hotelSix candidates file for health district's administrator positionMcCreery's Good for Country show raises more than $30,000 for East Texas Food BankHUFF: Thanks and good luck to you allEast Texas woman tests survival skills on 'Naked and Afraid'Scotty McCreery looking forward to Good For Country concert, helping communityPolice: Lufkin man admits having meth after making two paranoid phone calls to department in 30-minute spanCity of Lufkin rolls out new emergency alert systemPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 12 arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
