Two people were taken to a local hospital early Sunday after a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

At 3:38 a.m., officers were called to The Playground at 502 E. Denman Ave. (former Shipley Donuts) after more than 10 calls of a shooting in the parking lot, Pebsworth said. Callers reported hearing more than 20 rounds fired by multiple shooters. 