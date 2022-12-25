Two people were taken to a local hospital early Sunday after a report of shots fired at a nightclub on East Denman Avenue, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 3:38 a.m., officers were called to The Playground at 502 E. Denman Ave. (former Shipley Donuts) after more than 10 calls of a shooting in the parking lot, Pebsworth said. Callers reported hearing more than 20 rounds fired by multiple shooters.
A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries suffered from the man from being pistol whipped and the woman having a bullet graze her head, according to Pebsworth.
Witnesses told officers that before the shooting, a fight occurred inside the business, and those involved were told to leave. Shortly after the group exited the building, shots were heard, witnesses said.
Officers recovered roughly 40 shell casings from the parking lot.
No other injuries had been reported as of 6 a.m.
Glass at nearby Pure Energy Audio and Family Dollar, both on Timberland Drive, was shattered by bullets, Pebsworth said.
Nightclub employee Titus Smith, 34, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after he assaulted an officer, according to Pebsworth. As of 7 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail.
