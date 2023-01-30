TxDOT crews preparing roadways ahead of anticipated winter weather woes Texas Department of Transportation Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lufkin District crews will pretreat bridges and problematic areas in Houston, Nacogdoches, and Shelby counties in preparation for any winter weather that could impact these areas this week.Crews also will monitor and prepare for heavy rainfall expected later this week by inspecting drainage structures to ensure they are free of debris.Crews will pretreat Angelina County beginning early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 59 north, continuing on elevated surfaces as a precaution ahead of possible winter weather.Motorists should be cautious of crews on the roadway and stay clear of moving equipment as roads are pretreated. Reduce speed near work zones and obey all traffic control in place.For more information on road conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Texas Department Of Transportation Winter Roads And Traffic Meteorology Construction Industry Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer county employee seeking damages for wrongful terminationDaddy Daughter Dance provides sweet family togethernessShaw resigns as administrator of Angelina County & Cities Health DistrictCommissioners appoint Selman to serve as sheriffTeen accused in Diboll shooting death facing allegations of engaging in organized criminal activityOne SFA student dies, another is in critical condition after crash north of CorriganAuthorities arrest Diboll teen on murder charge after fatal shootingStubblefield students overcome trials, tribulations to graduateCrumbl Cookies opening Feb. 3Second SFA student-athlete dies from injuries suffered in crash north of Corrigan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
