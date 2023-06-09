Weather alert

Lufkin District leaders met Thursday for the 2023 hurricane preparation meeting in the Lufkin District office and set a plan in place should a hurricane impact the Lufkin District.

District supervisors and other leaders from the nine-county district met to discuss storm preparations, response, contra-flow lanes, evacuation routes and clean-up response that will include shift work, if necessary. Also discussed was clearing ditches and culverts, inspecting roadways and preparing equipment and trucks ahead of possible storms.