Lufkin District leaders met Thursday for the 2023 hurricane preparation meeting in the Lufkin District office and set a plan in place should a hurricane impact the Lufkin District.
District supervisors and other leaders from the nine-county district met to discuss storm preparations, response, contra-flow lanes, evacuation routes and clean-up response that will include shift work, if necessary. Also discussed was clearing ditches and culverts, inspecting roadways and preparing equipment and trucks ahead of possible storms.
Also discussed was crew assignments in the event of a storm, and plans and preparations should the district be called upon to assist other impacted districts.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced the 2023 hurricane season, from June 1 to Nov. 30, and has predicted a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA is forecasting 12 to 17 named storms, with one to four major hurricanes (categories 3, 4 and 5), with winds that could exceed 111 mph or higher.
TxDOT takes every precaution to prepare for tropical weather ahead of a possible hurricane, including assisting other districts with crews and equipment along the Texas Gulf Coast. In the event of evacuations, motorists will be directed through the Lufkin District through major evacuation routes that include U.S. Highway 59, which is also designated as a contra-flow highway, U.S. Highway 96, U.S. Highway 69 and U.S. Highway 259.
The public is urged to make a plan should a hurricane impact the Lufkin District. A personal safety plan includes knowing the nearest evacuation route and gathering needed supplies in case of power outages at your home, including batteries, food, water and fuel.
“Staying safe should be the No. 1 priority for anyone, and we encourage the public to make a plan now, whether East Texans are called upon to evacuate, shelter in-place, prepare for the impact of flooding or for evacuees who will travel through the area,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “The Lufkin District has a plan, and we are ready to respond should we see a major storm this hurricane season.”
Resources and information for staying safe and planning for a hurricane can be found at txdot.gov/safety/severe-weather/hurricane-preparation.html. Visit drivetexas.org for real-time road conditions across the state in the event of flooding or storm damage. Follow Lufkin District alerts on Facebook at Texas Department of Transportation (Lufkin) and on Twitter at TxDOTLufkin.
