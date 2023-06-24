TxDOT planning road work in Lufkin Texas Department of Transportation Jun 24, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work scheduled next week in Lufkin will have motorists looking for alternate routes.Crews will begin mill and inlay operations on the northbound access road between FM 841/Ford Chapel Road to FM 325/East Lufkin Avenue in front of Lufkin High School and a nearby truck stop.Business 69/Denman Avenue between Timberland Drive and state Loop 287.also is scheduled for mill and inlay work.Motorists should be aware and alert of moving equipment and workers. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays or choose alternate routes during work hours.Reduce speed near a work zone and stay alert for crews working near travel lanes. Traffic fines double when workers are present.For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Txdot Texas Department Of Transportation Road Work Job Market Transportation Telecommunications Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Industry Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpare relationship causes awkward splitSheriff's office releases name of Lufkin man who died shortly after being detained at Angelina County JailDollar General's pOpshelf concept to bring discount shopping with an upscale vibe to LufkinMan charged with 3rd-degree felony after two alleged assaults reported within 30 daysLufkin's Freddy's set to open June 27Lufkin Majors roll to 15-0 win over Rose Capital EastContractor confirms Lufkin project will be new Atwoods storeLufkin’s Coutee signs with SaintsHackers leak documents they say were stolen in SFA attack, plan to auction dataLarsen stellar as Majors punch ticket to final Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
