The Texas Department of Transportation is planning, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to meet the transportation needs of the future.
TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting with an in-person open house planned April 13 in Lufkin.
Connecting Texas 2050 will be the latest update to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan. With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on the transportation system and technological innovations reimagining how Texans move, TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050.
TxDOT officials will hold the Connecting Texas 2050 event from 5-7 p.m. April 13 in the Angelina Room at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
If you are unable to attend, comments can be submitted online by visiting ConnectingTexas2050.com, by email to ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov, or by mail to: TxDOT TPP Connecting Texas 2050, Statewide Planning Branch Manager, P.O. Box 149217, Austin, Texas, 78714-9217.
The statewide virtual public meeting will be available online through May 31. The same information will be available at the virtual public meeting and in-person open houses.
Comments must be postmarked or received by May 31 to be included in the public involvement summary.
During the statewide virtual public meeting and regional in-person open house in Lufkin, TxDOT officials will explain the process of the statewide long-range transportation plan. Participants also will have the opportunity to share their vision and give their input on transportation goals and needs to help TxDOT plan for 2050.
The virtual public meeting and in-person open house will be conducted in English, with Spanish materials available online and in-person.
