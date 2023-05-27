featured VFW remembering, honoring fallen heroes The Lufkin Daily News May 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gipson Funeral Home and VFW Post No. 1836 mark Memorial Day by flying American flags over the graves of fallen soldiers in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lufkin VFW Post 1836 is hosting several events this Memorial Day weekend to remember, honor and celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedom.Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. today to help place flags on the graves of veterans buried at Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5202 S. First St.Post Commander Ashley Bratton said that while Veterans Day honors all those who have served, Memorial Day focuses on those few who made the ultimate sacrifice.“Most of us that served overseas have connections there,” Bratton said. “Classmates and other people I served with come to mind.”Bratton said she also thinks about the POW/MIA personnel. “I also think about those that we are still working to identify and recover their remains,” she said.VFW members and volunteers will be placing about 1,200 flags this morning, so any help would be appreciated. With enough help, Bratton says they will finish before noon.A memorial ceremony on Monday will honor local fallen veterans. “We have a few symbolic things that we do,” she said.Bratton will offer a few words on the importance of Monday’s observance, which is set to being at 11:30 a.m.Lunch will be served from noon until about 1 p.m. for $10 a plate.The Stepping Out band will provide dance music from 1-5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces History Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHundreds remember senior Panther baseball player Lance Modisette at vigilLufkin man charged with assaulting wife, driving away with child with truck doors openSenior Lufkin baseball player dies in Nacogdoches County wreckOne man dies, another is flown to a trauma center after one-car crash on Highway 94 in Apple SpringsAngelina Animal Hospital employee dies in crash on Highway 59Lufkin graduation to include fallen classmateLufkin ISD holding vigil Sunday in wake of death of senior Panther baseball playerMan jailed after mobile phone found recording others in restroom5/20/23 Restaurant inspectionsDPS identifies man killed in Monday wreck on Highway 94 near Apple Springs Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
