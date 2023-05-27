Memorial Day

Gipson Funeral Home and VFW Post No. 1836 mark Memorial Day by flying American flags over the graves of fallen soldiers in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin VFW Post 1836 is hosting several events this Memorial Day weekend to remember, honor and celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedom.

Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. today to help place flags on the graves of veterans buried at Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5202 S. First St.

