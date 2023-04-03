NACOGDOCHES — Vietnam Veterans of America commemorated the 50th anniversary of the war’s end this week and announced plans to construct a veterans memorial.
“It’s not just for Vietnam veterans. It’s for all veterans,” said George Lowery, president of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.
Planning for the memorial began before the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a halt to the group’s progress.
“We’re just really getting it off the ground now,” Lowery said. “Any way anyone can help us, we would certainly appreciate it.”
The group unveiled a concept drawing for the memorial during Wednesday’s Vietnam Veterans Day program at the public library, marking five decades since U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
“Even though the war ended with withdrawal, that war doesn’t end for our Vietnam veterans that were over there. Fifty years ago, you may have withdrawn, but you live with it every day of your life,” said James Hogg, the Nacogdoches County veterans’ services officer.
Hogg was keynote speaker for Wednesday’s program during which he spoke about how Vietnam veterans inspired his own service in the military.
“Everything I did and everywhere I went, a Vietnam veteran was there,” he said. “They were hard but they were fair.”
When he joined the Army, Hogg was trained by soldiers who had fought in Vietnam. He credits them with making the U.S. military what it is today.
“The reason why is because of the Vietnam veterans and the lessons they brought back home,” he said. “They would teach us the hard lessons they had to go though in a combat zone half a world away.”
Hogg, who served in special forces, said he was especially inspired by retired Command Sgt. Major Ronnie Strahan, a Nacogdoches native who was one of the first leaders of the military’s Joint Special Operations Command.
“You folks are the ones who shaped a large portion of my life,” Hogg said. “Today is your day, and it is a significant day.”
