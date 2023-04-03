James Hogg

Nacogdoches County Veteran Service Officer James Hogg prepares to speak during Wednesday’s Vietnam Veterans Day service at the Nacogdoches public library.

 JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

NACOGDOCHES — Vietnam Veterans of America commemorated the 50th anniversary of the war’s end this week and announced plans to construct a veterans memorial.

“It’s not just for Vietnam veterans. It’s for all veterans,” said George Lowery, president of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.

Josh Edwards’ email is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.

Tags

Recommended for you