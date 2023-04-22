The 23rd annual “Women’s Expo” is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Charm East Texas, The Lufkin Daily News and Woodland Heights Medical Center host this annual event for women to connect them with relevant products and services offered locally. Guests can peruse booths filled with accessories, jewelry and more. Demonstrations, bingo, treats and giveaways also will be offered at the expo.
Women’s Expo sponsors include St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, Guacamole’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, Melody’s Macarons, Bliss & Sis Balloon Bar, Pepsico and University Rentals of Nacogdoches. Neches Pines Golf Course is the transportation sponsor for the event, providing golf carts to chauffeur guests from the parking lot to the convention center.
“The Women’s Expo is by far the most fun event we put on,” Lufkin Daily News advertising director Peggy Rains said. “Everyone has a great time shopping, picking up valuable information and learning about what our local businesses have to offer. It’s a fun time for all.”
Visitors also have the opportunity to learn about health, home and family services available in the area.
“Woodland Heights Medical Center is thrilled to once again host the Women’s Expo along with The Lufkin Daily News. We have been part of this event for years and look forward to visiting with all those who attend,” said Jennifer Stevens of Woodland Heights. “This is a great opportunity for our local ladies to take a little time for themselves ... to learn about their health and other services they may be missing out on. And the retail therapy is fun too! Be sure to stop by our booth to visit with our team and enter to win a great door prize.”
For more information about the Women’s Expo, call The Lufkin Daily News at (936) 632-6631.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.