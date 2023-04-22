Women's Expo

The 23rd annual “Women’s Expo” is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Charm East Texas, The Lufkin Daily News and Woodland Heights Medical Center host this annual event for women to connect them with relevant products and services offered locally. Guests can peruse booths filled with accessories, jewelry and more. Demonstrations, bingo, treats and giveaways also will be offered at the expo.

Leslie Nemec’s email address is editor@charmeasttexas.com.

