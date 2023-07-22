ARLINGTON — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has released its men’s 2023-24 conference basketball schedule. The upcoming slate features each of the 10 other basketball programs in the WAC competing in a 20-game conference schedule during the 2023-24 regular season.
Conference play for the 2023-24 WAC basketball seasons will begin Nov. 29. Conference matchups will continue until the final day of play March 9. SFA has two byes on Jan. 20 and Feb. 15.
The Lumberjacks will get conference play started with a matchup against Tarleton State at home Nov. 29. They will be on the road against Abilene Christian Dec. 2 before taking off for winter break. Once conference play resumes, the Lumberjacks will travel to UTRGV Jan. 4.
The Lumberjacks will come home for a showdown against UT-Arlington Jan. 6. SFA will have another two-game road trip against Utah Tech and Southern Utah on Jan. 11 and 13. The Lumberjacks will be home for a four-game swing against Seattle U (Jan. 18), Grand Canyon (Jan. 25), California Baptist (Jan. 27) and Utah Valley (Feb. 1). SFA will get back on the road to face off against Tarleton State Feb. 5 before coming home to play UTRGV Feb. 8.
The Lumberjacks will be back and forth as they face UT-Arlington on the road Feb. 10 and then come home to play Abilene Christian Feb. 17.
SFA will go on a four-game road trip against Seattle U (Feb. 22), Utah Valley (Feb. 24), California Baptist (Feb. 29) and Grand Canyon (March 2).
SFA finishes the conference schedule with two matchups at home, hosting Southern Utah March 7 and Utah Tech March 9 before heading to the conference tournament.
