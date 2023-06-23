With teen e-cigarette, tobacco, alcohol and marijuana use all on the decline in the Pineywoods, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas has plenty to celebrate. But while the work to educate youth about the dangers of substance use appears to be working, ADAC remains vigilant in its mission to combat the many temptations and competing messages vying for teens’ attention.
With e-cigarette and marijuana use on an upward trend nationwide, it’s clear local efforts are paying off, as teen use of those substances has decreased by 14% and 17%, respectively, in the 12-county Deep East Texas region since 2018, according to the most recent Texas School Survey. Conducted by Texas A&M State University, the 2022 survey collected self-reported data from students in seventh through 12th grade.
Alcohol use among teens in the region is down 17% since 2018, while overall tobacco use had the steepest drop during that span, decreasing by 34%.
Evidence trumps fear
Those encouraging stats are a direct result of an increase in awareness, education and positive influence, according to Kim Bartel, MBA, CPS, data coordinator for ADAC’s Region 5 Prevention Resource Center.
“Over the years, we have learned that ‘scare’ tactics are ineffective at preventing substance use,” he said. “Therefore, we have learned that even though the report may say that 28.2% of the students have tried electronic vapor products, the message we deliver is that 71.8% of your classmates have never tried to vape and continue to thrive in practicing healthy behaviors.”
During the past several years, the field of prevention has grown tremendously, and evidence-based programming has proven to be the key to ADAC’s increased success in curbing substance use in students, Bartel said. So while some Angelina County adults may recall such well-intentioned “scare” tactic-based prevention efforts as the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program known as D.A.R.E. when they were kids — and many Americans remember the ad campaign featuring the iconic “This is your brain on drugs” commercials — time and research have shown those types of methods to be the least effective means of prevention, according to Bartel.
“The research discovered that a program’s use of scare tactics ultimately sparks curiosity,” he said. “Effecting prevention provides an awareness of alternative behavior and guidance in making the right choices.”
A safe hangout ‘Spot’
Lufkin now has a place where alternative behavior is modeled in a safe environment where teens can hang out at ADAC’s The Spot, which opened in January of 2021 as part of the center’s Youth Recovery Community program. YRC services are for youth ages 13-21 with a history of substance use who are in or seeking recovery, as well as for their families and supportive allies.
“ADAC’s Spot provides a fun, drug-free environment where kids can interact with their peers,” according to Valerie Jackson, Youth Recovery coach at ADAC. “It is customary to do a recovery related activity with the kids each time they are here.”
The Spot — open Thursdays and Saturdays at 1526 S. Chestnut St. — offers board games, crafts, basketball games, pinball, a ping-pong and pool table and more. And where there are teens, “there is food!” Jackson said, adding that community partners are encouraged to donate snacks and drinks.
“We have also begun building a square foot garden,” Jackson said. “The kids helped work in the Lufkin community garden in January and wanted to start their own. The kids and their coaches are making plans for day trips this summer for events out of town.”
Drop-in hours during the school year are 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays, with Thursday hours extended from 1-7 p.m. during the summer.
Reaching out to youth
The purpose of the YRC program is to support and increase the prevalence of long-term recovery from substance use by providing each participant with a recovery coach who has lived experience and can work alongside each youth to develop and implement their personal recovery goals, Jackson said.
“These services are complemented by peer leaders, who are young people in recovery who support other young people. In addition to supporting youth with taking steps to address any substance use, recovery coaches offer support by improving their engagement in school, developing positive social relationships, strengthening their decision-making skills and supporting them in developing a positive self-identity. All of these factors help young people not only sustain their wellness and recovery, but they also help young people to thrive and position them for long-term wellness.”
Getting the prevention message out to youth today is certainly different than it was in the past, but those differences provide advantages as well as obstacles.
“The greatest challenge is competing with so many forms of messaging,” Bartel said. “However, this can be used to our advantage because we know where and how youth are being influenced, so we insert the truth concerning healthy behaviors and choices into their world. In addition, even though our world is rapidly changing, there are basic influences that will never change. Even though teenagers may not act like it, they will still consider the influence of their parents. If a child perceives that their parent strongly disapproves of substance use, research shows us that the children will more likely have a negative perception of substance use.”
ADAC reaches out to students at their schools, but its staff members also use that opportunity to teach and train educators and administrators concerning new trends in use and even concealment.
The council utilizes a program known as “Hidden In Plain Sight” for educators and parents that is a mock-up of a teenager’s bedroom to demonstrate how youth can hide various substances within plain sight.
ADAC also offers Lunch & Learn events throughout the region as an innovative means of inviting the community in to offer education on the latest trends in substance use and misuse. Billboards and the media also are essential for promoting healthy lifestyles and educating the community, Bartel said.
Combating negative influences
“Many people think youth are ‘only experimenting’ with drugs and alcohol and can’t really have a problem with substances in their teen years,” Jackson said. “We have experienced firsthand that this is not actually true, and teens need our help. Adolescents are bombarded by negative messages on social media, advertising and through their peers.”
As access to drugs, tobacco and alcohol has grown along with teens’ online activity, parents should be aware of what social media their children use. While standard social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are normal, apps such as Redditt, Twitch and Bloxorz have chat rooms “where these conversations tend to happen and can be hard to trace back on,” Bartel said.
“Between the numerous apps for communication and cryptic emoji codes, there is clear evidence that online access is one of the main channels youths have to get substances.”
Recovery and resources
At The Spot, young people can interact face-to-face with peers in a drug-free environment that offers resources including art supplies and activities that some would not have access to otherwise.
“Participants also enjoy the field trips, and the Peer Leadership enjoys the planning process for trips and activities, which gives them a sense of ownership in the program and develops their leadership skills,” Jackson said. “Building rapport can take time, and it is rewarding to have participants begin to utilize their recovery coaches in day-to-day challenging situations at school and home.”
Parents also develop strong partnerships with the coaches, providing much needed support for families, and a family support group that meets twice a month on Thursdays has room for more participants, she said.
Drug-free friends are encouraged to join participants at The Spot to offer support, and community involvement is encouraged.
“We are actively looking for ways for the kids to participate and volunteer in community events to develop connection and ownership of their own communities,” Jackson said. “It is important for people to refer youth to this program; there is a great need and we are here to serve. We are looking for pastors, families, probation officers and community partners to contact ADAC’s YRC program to refer someone for services.”
Beyond offering recovery and prevention skills and services, the YRC program is teaching kids about healthy boundaries, stress management, managing their emotions, how to respond to challenging situations and “how to stay out of challenging situations!” Jackson said.
The YRC utilizes its relationships with community partners to make referrals for participants to needed services including Burke for mental health, the Family Crisis Center for interpersonal violence, community food banks for food instability and more. Participants also learn life skills, such as how to grocery shop, financial responsibility and how to keep things at home clean and manageable with their chores.
Moving forward
While the decrease in marijuana and alcohol use among teens in our region is encouraging, there are always other challenges awaiting the ADAC staff.
“While we have not seen the number of overdose deaths in our region compared to the rest of the state and nation, we do know that fentanyl use is occurring here,” Bartel said. “Fentanyl is being cut into pills such as Xanax, heroin and even meth. Treatment facilities are reporting that they are testing all their clients because there has been an increase in the number of clients who are consuming fentanyl without even knowing it.”
That’s why ADAC will continue its focus on the students and those who influence them so “we can build and strengthen needed protective influences in their lives,” Bartel said.
And Jackson said ADAC will continue to use compassion, encouragement and respect in its commitment “to bringing a critical intervention piece to youth in our community to provide them with a chance to change the trajectory of their lives.”
