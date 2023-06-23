With teen e-cigarette, tobacco, alcohol and marijuana use all on the decline in the Pineywoods, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas has plenty to celebrate. But while the work to educate youth about the dangers of substance use appears to be working, ADAC remains vigilant in its mission to combat the many temptations and competing messages vying for teens’ attention.

With e-cigarette and marijuana use on an upward trend nationwide, it’s clear local efforts are paying off, as teen use of those substances has decreased by 14% and 17%, respectively, in the 12-county Deep East Texas region since 2018, according to the most recent Texas School Survey. Conducted by Texas A&M State University, the 2022 survey collected self-reported data from students in seventh through 12th grade.

