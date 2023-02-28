The Deep East Texas Resource Center on Monday held an open house for individuals and businesses interested in learning about volunteer opportunities with the facility.
The goal of the center is to provide the community a one-stop-shop of wraparound services with a food pantry, benefits assistance and other support services.
‘‘One of the neat things about this facility is that we want neighbors, whenever they come to visit, we want them to feel welcome here. We want them to feel safe. We want to provide a rich, loving-you environment that breaks down barriers,’’ branch manager Rachel Collins said. ‘‘It helps people feel like, yes, someone’s here for them, someone has their back. That is a big part of what we do, just offer that wonderful supportive environment. We need volunteers who are loving and kind and compassionate. We just want to help people who are in need.’’
In addition to the food pantry, which is open five days a week, the center offers a benefits assistance program, utility assistance, child care programs and nutrition education programs.
Community navigator LaTonia Sanders helps seniors apply for state benefits, including SNAP, the supplemental nutritional assistance program. She also people helps sign up for Medicare savings plans.
She said that as of March 1, the program is no longer doing emergency assistance benefits because of a loss of federal funding.
She said the food pantry can assist with that meal gap by offering fresh produce and the opportunity to get food. However, she said seniors are going to be hurt drastically because they are going from approximately $200 a month to down to about $20.
The center’s pantry is a unique setup — a ‘‘choice pantry’’ — where neighbors actually get to shop. Volunteers grab a buggy, greet the neighbor and use one of three shopping lists to help them make choices for their family, Collins said. The shopping lists are based on the family size of the household: one to three, four to seven or eight or more people.
Collins said moving away from prepackaged boxes from a food pantry is a nationwide trend, in part because recipients don’t always know if they are allergic to the food in the prepackaged box or how it might react with their medicine. They may not know what the food is or how it should be prepared.
‘‘We want them to have the dignity to be able to choose what they take home to their families, much like we do when we go to the store,’’ Collins said. ‘‘That’s why it’s so wonderful for them to have this opportunity.’’
That includes fresh produce, which is something the food bank likes to tout because fresh food is expensive. Collins said the pantry tries to provide things that are healthy choices and doesn’t limit how much fresh produce its neighbors take home for the week.
Collins asked prospective volunteers to envision a buggy filled with food for a week — canned goods, staples like rice and beans, fresh produce, meat, butter and possibly some cheese — and then envision themselves in the checkout line thinking about the cost. She then said to multiply that by four or five based on the number of weeks in the month.
She said the pantry significantly increases a person’s ability to provide other things for their family. ‘‘If people can get food here, that frees up some more of their personal money and resources for children or medical needs or whatever. And that’s what we’re looking for, to help in any way we can.’’
Volunteers assist neighbors with their shopping, which sometimes involves picking up products off the shelf or taking the buggy of groceries out to their car.
‘‘I can’t stress enough how wonderful it is for us to be able to be in the community to show people sincere love and concern for them, and to just break down those barriors so that people feel welcome to come here,’’ Collins said. ‘‘The sincerity people feel is a very important component and cannot be missing, because if you’re not sincere when you’re trying to help people, they're going to see right through it and they won’t come back. We’re very cognizant of how we treat people’’
Collins said the staff cannot accomplish all that needs to be done by themselves, which is why the food bank relies heavily on volunteers. She said just about everything done at food bank is touched by a volunteer. The staff is minimal so that most of the money brought in benefits the neighbors.
Kim Kadlec said he started volunteering about a year ago because he was looking for some way to give back to the community after his retirement.
He continues to come back because the staff is phenomenal and he realized how important it was for some of these people to be able to come through the center and feel dignified getting their food.
‘‘You start building relationships with some of these people and you see them on a regular basis,’’ Kadlec said. ‘‘You understand their needs and you can start to put yourself in their place. The people are really appreciative of what they’re getting.’’
Food comes from various sources, Collins said, including the East Texas Food Bank’s distribution center in Tyler, and donations from organizations like Feeding Texas, Feeding America and local stores. Monetary donations are used to buy a lot of the fresh produce from local farms.
Collins said the center serves about 700 families every week. She said some days, like Wednesdays and Thursdays, they may see 200 families in a four-hour period.
Sherry Johnson, branch programs director for the East Texas Food Bank, said Collins is generous in sharing donations with partner agencies.
‘‘Sixty times through the month, Rachel makes all of this available for them to back up and get what they need,’’ Johnson said. ‘‘And that’s our goal. It’s not just to serve the people we’re serving. We want to give everybody shelves of food. There’s no competition.
‘‘You can come here once a week,’’ she said. ‘‘We all allow the client to go to different places because, even though we give a generous amount of food, you may have five kids and a parent living with you and it’s hard to stretch it.’’
Collins said the idea behind the resource center was to come in alongside its partner agencies and complement the work already being done. ‘‘We encourage neighbors to come here and go there, whatever they need in order to supply food for their family. That’s what we want them to do.’’
Johnson said the East Texas Food Bank is preparing to open resource centers in Tyler, Longview and Texarkana.
‘‘So within our 26 counties we’re going to have four of these, and it’s going to be wonderful,’’ she said. ‘‘What we did was target areas in neighborhoods where there is food insecurity. We’ll be able to serve just like we are here.’’
Johnson said the food bank is supposed to get a bus stop outside by its sign in March. She is trying to find a grant so the center can give people tokens to get to the food bank and back home again with their groceries.
‘‘Every walk of life needs help,’’ she said. ‘‘We want people to know we’re here.’’
