This week, my family and I will be traveling to Myrtle Beach for our annual family vacation. This is a tradition my wife and her family have been carrying on since long before we met, and it involves a large group of other families, as well.

I am not what you would describe as a beach person, but I can tolerate it for a few days. The problem is that we’re there for a week, and each day is almost identical to the day before — wake up, eat breakfast, pack the cooler, apply copious amounts of sunscreen, haul an embarrassing amount of beach items through the sand, eat lunch on the beach (there’s nothing like a ham and cheese sandwich with a slight dusting of sand), pack up most of the unused crap I hauled down to the beach, lug the stuff back to the room, take a shower, get dressed, go out to eat, hang out playing cornhole, go to bed, rinse and repeat ... for seven days.

