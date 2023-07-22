This week, my family and I will be traveling to Myrtle Beach for our annual family vacation. This is a tradition my wife and her family have been carrying on since long before we met, and it involves a large group of other families, as well.
I am not what you would describe as a beach person, but I can tolerate it for a few days. The problem is that we’re there for a week, and each day is almost identical to the day before — wake up, eat breakfast, pack the cooler, apply copious amounts of sunscreen, haul an embarrassing amount of beach items through the sand, eat lunch on the beach (there’s nothing like a ham and cheese sandwich with a slight dusting of sand), pack up most of the unused crap I hauled down to the beach, lug the stuff back to the room, take a shower, get dressed, go out to eat, hang out playing cornhole, go to bed, rinse and repeat ... for seven days.
I enjoy taking a vacation in the mountains. Not long after my wife and I met, I accompanied her for the first time on this beach trip, with a mountain vacation later in the year. She loved the mountain getaway and told me, “Each year, we need to do a beach trip and a mountain trip.”
That was the last time we took a mountain trip, and for the last 15 years, I don’t think we’ve missed a beach visit. As you can see, I’m not exactly what you’d call a shrewd negotiator.
As my years on this Earth continue to pile up, I’m more and more comfortable with staying at home doing nothing. I once described myself as a stick in the mud, but my daughter scoffed, changing the description to a “tree in the concrete.” Sometimes you must face the facts, and my family forces me to stare into my personal mirror quite often. A tree in the concrete is, after all, accurate.
When I was a kid, the beach was a magical place I couldn’t wait to visit, and I hated to leave it. The difference being, back then, I had hair covering my noggin, I had skin that tanned instead of burning to a crisp, I didn’t have to pay for anything, and I could be entertained for hours with a pale and shovel. Now, as a bald guy who gets a sunburn from the mere mentioning of the sun, I’m not as easily distracted by the pale and shovel.
In the interest of fairness, there are plenty of good things about this annual trip. Getting to spend time with people I don’t get to see very often is something I look forward to. Now that the kids are all adults, spending time with the wife without the rigors of work and other obligations is always welcomed. All things considered, she’s pretty good company. Truth be told, she’s much better company than me.
Eating good seafood is another plus I need to add to the list of things I enjoy about this trip. As a professional eater, I’m always on the lookout for good food, and the beach certainly delivers in the regard.
You know, when I think about it, this tree in the concrete probably enjoys this trip more than I let on. Enjoying the company of friends, the stress-free time with the wife and getting to sleep in for a few days isn’t all that bad after all. Maybe it’s time for me to do a little less complaining and a little more enjoying my good fortune. So, with that said, let’s get on the road, and I’ll see y’all next week.
