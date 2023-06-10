Learning to drive — or better yet, teaching a kid to drive — has got to be one of the most stressful events in a parent’s and child’s life. A friend of mine just finished teaching his daughter to drive, and she passed the test for her license with flying colors. His tales of teaching her to drive took me back.
Back when I was at the tender age of 15, we took driver’s education in high school. My driver’s ed teacher was a football coach named Mutt Steward, and he was one of the finest driving teachers there has ever been and an even better man.
To this day, I still believe Mutt liked to take us driving so he could smoke, which incidentally, I think sitting in the car with teens new to driving may have added to his cigarette total by the end of each day.
“Always adjust your speed to existing conditions.” That’s what Mutt told us he wanted us to remember, if nothing else. He said that one thing would do more to keep you out of an accident more than anything else. He was right, and I’ve passed that along to the drivers I’ve trained.
The first car I ever drove was a manual transmission Volkswagen Beetle. Back then, you had to learn to drive a stick, because that’s what your first car would likely have. On one of my first lessons, my dad hopped in the passenger seat, with me nervously starting the car from the driver’s seat.
The important lesson that day was to learn to start off on a hill, carefully letting out the clutch while giving it enough gas not to stall. My dad thought a great spot to try this lesson was out in the middle of an area known as Borden Springs, just outside my small-town Alabama hometown. There’s a spot when two hills drop to meet each other in the middle. Once you’re at the the bottom, you’re looking straight up at steep hills on both sides.
We get to the bottom of these hills and my dad instructs me to stop. Once still, he said, “Now take off up that hill.” The car stalled. Then it stalled again, and again, and again. At this point, I’m crossways in the middle of the road, straddling the center line as I looked out the windshield at the side of the road. I need to mention this was during the summer and this Volkswagen Beetle had no AC.
I’m sweating and trying desperately to figure out the combination of the right amount of gas and clutch. Suddenly, at the top of one of the hills, there appears an 18-wheeler carrying logs. Back then, I don’t know if they even cared if you had a driver’s license to drive a pulpwood truck. If you could reach the peddles and shift the gears, you were hired.
Paralyzed with fear, I looked to my right for my dad, but the seat was empty. When I looked to the side of the road, there stood my dad. He had exited the car and left his first-born child to figure this one out on their own. Another glance up the hill let me know the truck wasn’t slowing down and I was not moving.
I’ve never been more sure that the good Lord had plans for me than I was when I turned the key, popped the clutch, punched the gas pedal and lurched to the side of the road. I literally felt the wind as the truck zoomed past with his horn blaring. It’s the only explanation for my life being spared at that moment.
I was still holding the steering wheel in my sweaty hands as my dad crawled back in the car. He didn’t even look at me; he just said, “I think you’ve got it now.” My fingerprints are probably still embedded in that steering wheel in whatever junkyard that car sits in today.
