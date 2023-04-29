Hello, Lufkin! My name is Greg Weatherbee, and I’m the new kid on the block as I begin the role of publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. I appreciate the warm welcome my wife, Vicki, and I have received so far, and we’re looking forward to getting to know more about you and our new hometown.
We are making the move from Longview, where we’ve been living for the last seven years. For the next few weeks, I’ll be commuting from our home in North Longview to Lufkin. In case anyone was wondering, it takes every bit of 90 minutes to make that drive, and no matter how many times you drive it, it doesn’t get any shorter.
A little about me — I’m the son of a son of a newspaper man. Three generations of my family have poured their hearts and souls into the newspaper business, starting with my grandfather selling advertising for a newspaper in North Alabama. He later bought a small weekly newspaper in Piedmont, Alabama, where my dad joined him when I was 2 weeks old. When I was 6 years old, I saw a newspaper press run for the first time, and the die was cast for me to continue the family tradition.
Many days of my youth were spent at the “Journal office” as it was known in my tiny Alabama hometown. I honestly never saw myself doing anything else but following in the footsteps of the two men I admired more than anyone else. Now, for better or worse, here I am as the publisher of a newspaper in Lufkin.
My grandfather passed away in 1994, so he hasn’t been there to watch as my career has unfolded. My dad, however, is still with us. It’s been my distinct honor to somehow poorly imitate one of the great newspaper guys of this world while he’s watched, advised and praised. Not a single day goes by that I don’t use something they taught me.
My dad wrote a weekly column in The Piedmont Journal-Independent called “Strictly Personal.” It was wildly popular among the folks of Piedmont and it chronicled the goings on of the local folks, the childhoods of my two siblings and me, the championing of a cause thought to be of great need for the community, the sad goodbye to those who played a role in the life of our town and anything else that may have crossed his mind that week. This column is a shameless and unapologetic attempt to carry on the weekly offerings he so generously gave his readers.
My dad said, “The newspaper belongs to the community it serves. We are simply the curators and keepers of the trust they put in us to keep them informed, entertained and protected.” In all my time in this business, I can’t think of a better way to describe a local, small-town newspaper. I give you my promise to adhere to these words as I take the reins of The Daily News. It’s that important to me.
We live in a time where news is available from more sources than ever. It is my firm opinion that the diluted waters of the system used to provide news to the public has eroded the foundation of the news industry. It has, for lack of a better term, weakened the industry and confused the reader. Where can you go for unbiased, truthful and honest journalism that’s important to you? Where can you find content that is written with you and your best interest in mind? Where can you turn when you need to know what’s going on in your community? Look no further than here. It’s what we sell, and it’s who we are. We are The Lufkin Daily News, and we are here to serve you and this community.
One of my best friends in high school was the son of the preacher at the First Baptist Church. We often had a heated debate on who had it worse — the son of the Baptist preacher, or the son of the newspaper editor and publisher.
He won’t admit it, but I think I won most of those arguments. The reason it was so tough on us was because our fathers dealt in the currency of truth, honesty and integrity. If that meant calling a spade a spade, then that’s what happened. I had to go to school with the son or daughter of a parent who may have made the paper due to a lapse in judgment that may have landed them in police custody.
Not publishing the news wasn’t an option, even if the subject was a person we knew. Make no mistake, in Piedmont, we all knew each other. On the other hand, the newspaper should always use its platform to point out the good in the community and the people who need to be recognized for positive contributions to their fellow residents. This is my pledge to all of you. What needs to be reported, good and bad, will be reported without bias.
Another saying my dad borrowed from a source with which I’m not familiar is, “It ain’t art and you ain’t Hemingway.” I often heard that phrase while I was spending too long writing something that was also too long.
So, I’ll wrap this up by saying I’m looking forward to meeting the folks in my new hometown, and I look even more forward to providing you a quality newspaper the people of this great town can be proud to call their own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.