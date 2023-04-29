Hello, Lufkin! My name is Greg Weatherbee, and I’m the new kid on the block as I begin the role of publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. I appreciate the warm welcome my wife, Vicki, and I have received so far, and we’re looking forward to getting to know more about you and our new hometown.

We are making the move from Longview, where we’ve been living for the last seven years. For the next few weeks, I’ll be commuting from our home in North Longview to Lufkin. In case anyone was wondering, it takes every bit of 90 minutes to make that drive, and no matter how many times you drive it, it doesn’t get any shorter.

Greg Weatherbee is publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is greg.weatherbee@lufkindailynews.com.