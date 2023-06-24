Grits — that wonderfully Southern food offering that sets us Southerners apart from the rest of the country — keeps the rest of the world beyond our Southern borders asking the same question: What is a “grit”?

I admit that, for many of my younger years, I never thought to ask what grits were, where they came from or how they were made. I simply knew that they came with my scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy. They required a little salt, a generous portion of butter and maybe a dash of black pepper. There are some people who add sugar, but those people are likely of lower breeding and not to be trusted. I’m not even joking.

Greg Weatherbee is publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is greg.weatherbee@lufkindailynews.com.