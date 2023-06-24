Grits — that wonderfully Southern food offering that sets us Southerners apart from the rest of the country — keeps the rest of the world beyond our Southern borders asking the same question: What is a “grit”?
I admit that, for many of my younger years, I never thought to ask what grits were, where they came from or how they were made. I simply knew that they came with my scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy. They required a little salt, a generous portion of butter and maybe a dash of black pepper. There are some people who add sugar, but those people are likely of lower breeding and not to be trusted. I’m not even joking.
Later in life, I did become aware that grits are made from corn. I don’t know how corn is turned into grits, and frankly, I’m not particularly interested. It’s like looking behind the curtain at the Wizard of Oz. Some things are clearly better left to mystery and imagination. I don’t need some know-it-all ruining my breakfast with the details of how my favorite breakfast staple is created.
Many years ago, I served in the U.S. Air Force, and I did my bootcamp at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. The first morning, we were herded like cattle into the mess hall for breakfast. I could hardly believe my eyes as I pushed my mint green food tray along the silver tubes hanging in front of steaming metal containers of food encased in glass. There they were! GRITS! I felt at home. I felt happy. It was the last time I’d feel either of those things for another six weeks.
“Next Airman!” a voice shouted from behind the glass. That was my prompt to tell the lady what I wanted. I said, “Grits, please.” The lady behind the glass glared at me and pointed to the coarse white substance I had pointed to and said, “You mean this?” I nodded my head, she rolled her eyes, and she plopped a rather stingy portion of the substance onto my tray. I probably got some bacon, toast and maybe some fruit, but the grits were what had my attention.
In the basic training mess hall, each table had four seats, and you had to wait until four people were at the table before you could sit. I waited patiently while three others joined me, and we placed our trays on the table and sat quietly. I dug into those grits with such anticipation and eagerness. Few things in my life have been as disappointing as the taste of what I thought were grits. I wanted to spit them out, but I couldn’t. This stuff had the consistency of a mixture of wet concrete and food someone else had already chewed.
I struggled to swallow, but I managed. I leaned in closer to inspect the grits-gone-wrong and noticed these weren’t grits at all. I didn’t know exactly what they were, but they were definitely not grits. I found out later that this stuff was called Cream of Wheat. I’m not sure how one creams wheat, but it should never happen again.
I’m not sure what CIA torture class teaches the feeding of Cream of Wheat to prisoners and unsuspecting kids at bootcamp, but they should be exposed for all the world to see. They have created a concoction so dreadfully bad but so closely resembling something so delicious. It’s cruel and unusual punishment. Surely the Geneva Convention protects poor souls from ever having to endure such a dreadful experience.
I managed to make it through bootcamp and then on to Illinois for my job training. From there I was sent to Okinawa, Japan, for three years. My family would send me care packages, but the only request I gave them was grits. Please send grits, I begged.
I should be ashamed — I’m not, but I should be — for hiding the grits from my wife and newborn daughter. I would share a small bit when I first got them, but then I would hoard them and wait until the house was empty to gorge myself on that yummy Southern delicacy.
I may, or may not, do the same to this very day. I will neither confirm nor deny any accusations.
