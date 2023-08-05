As my birthdays continue to add up, I’m more and more grateful for my wife and our marriage. I’ve come to realize how much better my life is within the bounds of holy matrimony and how absolutely helpless I would be otherwise.
As a married man, there is no danger in leaving the house in clothes I shouldn’t wear. I’m keenly aware that gray and khaki shouldn’t be worn together. This is something I didn’t know as a single man.
Before getting married, my clothing was more about function than fashion. When my bride and I met, I owned many pairs of cargo pants and shorts. Cargos have lots of pockets, and pockets are useful, so it made sense to me. I’m ashamed to say that I often wore khaki cargo pants or shorts with a gray shirt. How silly I must have looked.
Given the fact that I essentially needed an adult version of Garanimals to put together a presentable ensemble, I always find it surprising when she appears from the bedroom to ask, “How do I look?” What trust it must take to ask the opinion of someone who, just minutes ago, was incapable of dressing themself.
Something I was not prepared for when I said “I do” is the peril of certain questions and the realization that there is no right answer. Questions like “Do you think I’m pretty?” When I hear this question, I imagine myself as a soldier doing a low run through a minefield while bullets fly past my head. If the bullets don’t get me, a landmine will.
I’ve learned that the silent treatment isn’t always silent. I’ve also learned that silence can be more dangerous than the alternative. When the room goes quiet, and I carefully look from the side of my eye to see that glare burning my skull, I pray for a chiding lecture on my failings as a human being.
There are other questions that just leave me confused and staring blankly into space.
One morning, my wife yells from the kitchen as she’s cooking breakfast, “Do you want biscuits or toast?”
Without hesitation, I yell back, “Biscuits!”
“We don’t have biscuits!” she replies.
“Then toast it is,” I mumble.
“What?” she yells back, and I meekly reply, “I didn’t say anything.”
Then there are the rhetorical questions.
“Are you going to sit there all day and watch TV?” (Translation: “You are not going to sit there all day and watch TV.”)
“Do you want me to call someone to fix this?” (Translation: “Fix this.”)
“Do you think that’s funny?” (Translation: “That’s not funny at all.”)
In all seriousness, I would be far worse off without my wife. I don’t always agree with her, but she’s almost always right.
My wife makes our house a home. She gives far more than she takes, and she asks for so much less than she deserves.
Truth be told, most of us married guys aren’t worthy of the women who make our lives worth living and who inspire us to do better and strive for better. I know mine is the secret ingredient behind every success and the soft place to land after each defeat.
Even if I can’t have my pants of many pockets, I’m so blessed to have my wife in my corner.
