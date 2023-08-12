The coming weeks will see the return of college football and what is easily my favorite time of the year. The reasons I look so forward to this time of year are many.
As I’ve mentioned before, I grew up in the football-crazy state of Alabama. Having lived in Texas now for more than seven years, I possess a deep respect for the same football-crazy affliction shared by the residents of the Lone Star State.
I’m not so sure some of the Texas residents appreciate my University of Alabama sticker on my back windshield, the Bama items decorating my office, or the various crimson and white shirts, hats, socks, sweatpants and other gear I wear almost constantly during this time of year. That’s OK and it’s one of the many things that makes this time of year so special.
If I need to say I’m old without saying I’m old, I can tell you that my allegiance to my beloved Crimson Tide goes all the way back to the days when Paul “Bear” Bryant roamed the sidelines as the head football coach for the University of Alabama. I was fortunate enough to have met the college football legend a few times. Those are memories I treasure, and I always will.
Some of my earliest memories are of me as a young boy sitting on my grandfather’s knee on Saturday afternoons watching college football and adding some colorful words to my young and limited vocabulary. It didn’t take me long to understand some of these words were not exactly what my elementary school teacher would consider “appropriate.”
Papa was a proud member of the First Baptist Church, a Sunday School teacher and president, a deacon and an all-around spiritual, God-fearing man. However, for a few hours on Saturdays in the fall, his vernacular leaned heavily toward that of a drunken sailor. Bear’s boys seemed to be able to draw out the best and the worst in a lot of us. Papa was not immune.
It was at his knee that I learned that Woody Hayes and Ohio State were basically cheaters with no real sense of right and wrong. I was taught that Ralph “Shug” Jordan (pronounced Jerdon), the Auburn University head football coach, lacked a soul. I also learned that, when Shug and Woody passed, there is such a thing called a deep respect and love for your opponent.
There were a lot of life lessons I discovered on those Saturday afternoons. Papa taught me about winning with humility and about losing with pride. He taught me you learn a whole lot more from a loss than you ever will from a win. He instilled in me that, no matter the outcome, it’s the competition and giving your best while receiving the best from your opponent that will linger long after the score is forgotten.
A competitive spirit, hard work, sportsmanship, respect, pride, teamwork, a belief in a common purpose, the joy of winning and the pain of losing — these are the things I absorbed from Papa’s example, expressed through a game played by college kids.
So, in a couple of weeks, I’ll rise early on a Saturday morning and watch with full attention as the pomp and pageantry of college football plays out before my eager eyes. I’ll cheer for my Tide, I’ll eat lots of bad food and I’ll probably have an adult beverage or two. Most importantly, I’ll look to the sky with a smile, and maybe even a small tear, and tell Papa thanks for giving me this lifelong gift and these irreplaceable memories. Oh, and I’ll also be sure to tell him, “Roll Tide.”
