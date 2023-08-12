The coming weeks will see the return of college football and what is easily my favorite time of the year. The reasons I look so forward to this time of year are many.

As I’ve mentioned before, I grew up in the football-crazy state of Alabama. Having lived in Texas now for more than seven years, I possess a deep respect for the same football-crazy affliction shared by the residents of the Lone Star State.

Greg Weatherbee is publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is greg.weatherbee@lufkindailynews.com.