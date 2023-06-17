As a Texas transplant, there are always things I’m learning about the Lone Star State. The fact that the Juneteenth celebration started in Texas is one of the more interesting things I’ve learned recently. It should also be a source of great pride for the people of this great state.

It was on June 19, 1865, that U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger declared that all remaining slaves in the state of Texas be freed as the result of the adoption of General Order No. 3.

