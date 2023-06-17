As a Texas transplant, there are always things I’m learning about the Lone Star State. The fact that the Juneteenth celebration started in Texas is one of the more interesting things I’ve learned recently. It should also be a source of great pride for the people of this great state.
It was on June 19, 1865, that U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger declared that all remaining slaves in the state of Texas be freed as the result of the adoption of General Order No. 3.
The order reads, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
The Emancipation Proclamation, which was an executive order and a presidential proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, was passed a year and a half earlier on Jan. 1, 1863. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted all slaves in the United States their freedom, was passed by Congress Jan. 31, 1865. It wasn’t ratified until Dec. 6 of that same year.
So what we have is the people of Texas being ahead of the curve in starting to free slaves even before the amendment was ratified. I think that’s pretty darned cool. If I was a native Texan, I’d be popping the buttons off my shirt with pride for this awesome moment in history.
Many believe, as I did, that Juneteenth was always a national celebration, but nothing could be further from the truth. The folks in Galveston started it by combining the word June and the date 19th to come up with the title. As its popularity grew, other states began to have Juneteenth celebrations.
Juneteenth was adopted as a national holiday many years later when, in 2021, President Joe Biden gave the holiday official recognition and the first new federal holiday since Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday was made a federal holiday in 1983.
The Emancipation Proclamation states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” These words are as important as any written in the history of this great nation. These words did not, unfortunately, solve the problems of racism, discrimination, intolerance and the unfair treatment of people in our society who happen to have darker skin.
We have come a long way from then to now, but the journey and the fight for equality is far from over. In fact, as sad as it is to say, we should have accomplished more in this area in the almost 160 years since we, as a nation, dissolved the practice of slavery and the notion that one man could own another. Frankly, it’s a notion that never should have existed in this country or any other.
Happy Juneteenth, my friends of color. I proudly stand beside you in your celebration and, although I can’t change all that’s wrong, I can change what’s in my control. I can offer a listening and sympathetic ear, and I can promise you I’ll be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
